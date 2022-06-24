Celine Dion, Cristiano Ronaldo, Beyoncé, JLo… These people who are parents of twins

You may have noticed… Many stars are parents of twins. Is there a reason for this? In addition to family history and the miracles of life, there is also the fact that people more easily resort to PMA (medically assisted fertilization), or even to GPA (surrogacy), which are very widespread across the Atlantic, than ordinary mortals. Assistance that increases the chances of having a twin pregnancy.

But having several children at once is just more love! Is not it ? Overview of these stars who have raised twins… Or more!

Twins, triplets…

In France, the champion is, without a doubt, Élodie Gossuin who was lucky enough to be pregnant twice with twins ! Today, at the head of a tribe of four children, the former Miss France is a fulfilled mother, but does not hide having gone through difficult and exhausting phases. Ashley Graham, either, does not hesitate to share her fatigue while breastfeeding twins, with a big brother just 2 years old.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the father of a family of five children! He is the father of a great Cristiano Jr. and twins Eva and Mateo, born by surrogate mother. With Georgina Rodriguez, he also had a baby girl and, recently, new twins, a boy, a girl, whose boy unfortunately died at birth.

Enrique Iglesias, Céline Dion, Julia Robert, Brad Pitt… So many different stories to discover in our slideshow below, devoted to people who are parents of twins!