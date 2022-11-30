Celine Dion didn’t really participate in the Goldman Legacy vol.2 album

Celine Dion risks signing a very noticeable return. On December 2, 2022, the new tribute album to Jean-Jacques Goldman, entitled The Goldman Legacy 2. The famous singer is one of the artists who have agreed to lend their voices to pay tribute to the favorite personality of the French. Only, as revealed by our colleagues from BFMTV, Wednesday November 30, 2022, she could not really sing. In effect, due to her health problems, she was unable to give voice. Despite everything, fans of the singers will be able to discover an unpublished version of The Memory of Abrahamreworked from old voice recordings.

It was Erick Benzi, director and musician who collaborated with Jean-Jacques Goldman and Celine Dion, who managed to achieve this feat. This new voice is almost thirty years old. She was recorded when she recorded her record Two. While she had said yes to Erick Benzi to be present on this new album, she had to backtrack because of her health problems. On the other hand, she authorized him to find a solution if he had one. He then said to himself that it might be good to recover an old song from his repertoire written by Jean-Jacques Goldman and recover a voice track that the public does not know.. It was while digging through the archives that he came across a very exploitable and unknown track.

