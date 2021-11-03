Celine Dion, from the death of her husband to the last, unbearable, physical pain, the vicissitudes of the star with the celestial voice – Corriere.it

from Chiara Maffioletti

The announcement of the forfeit for the next concerts the last straw of a troubled period

His latest album, released in November 2019, is called Courage. Exactly two years later, Cline Dion finds herself in the position of having to really appeal to her courage to overcome a period of great physical difficulties, disabling to the point of leading her to cancel a series of highly anticipated concerts in Las Vegas (the first was scheduled for day after tomorrow). The 53-year-old singer suffers from severe and persistent muscle spasms that prevent her from getting on stage. The announcement was made by herself, through her social channels, explaining that she was heartbroken for being unable to perform on a show she and her team had been working on for at least eight months. But what is now troubling his fans is the extent of these pains. He can no longer get out of bed, move, or walk, a relative of Dion’s told the magazine Here, adding little soothing details: She suffers from pains in her legs and feet that paralyze her. very weak and has a lot of pain. even lost weight.

To try to resize the tones, intervened the sister of the singer, Claudette, saying that this malaise is due to premenopause and hormonal changes. Something painful, no doubt. But it is not so dramatic and, above all, temporary. There is nothing serious – he explained -. Cline in a good mood and surrounded by our family. Focused on a prompt recovery. According to Claudette Dion’s prediction, her sister will be back on stage within a few months at the latest …. The singer, making known her condition, had admitted that now her goal is better: I have to concentrate on recovery. I want to get through all of this as fast as possible. Dion in his return to Las Vegas (after the huge success of the 2003 fixed show, A new day, the luckiest ever) should have inaugurated a new stage: the largest and tallest in the city. His voice was supposed to resonate in this new space, but instead he made the announcement that no one wanted to hear.

A new challenge, therefore, for Dion, the woman of a thousand changes. She who had already had to reinvent herself after the greatest pain, the death of her husband Ren Anglil. I had loved him since I was 12, he admitted, in recounting the unsurpassable suffering with which, however, he had learned to live with. Yet another metamorphosis for her, which from a symbol of romantic pop – without fear of leading to drastically dullness – has become an unexpected icon, even in fashion. Because the singer succeeded in the miracle of making time run backwards, appearing much younger at 50 than when she was 30. If then, to accompany her crystalline voice, there was a reassuring and never broken look, recently divina del pop has discovered the fun there is in daring, opting for risky and (therefore?) ultra fashionable choices.

A style revolution went hand in hand with the musical one: if before his celestial voice was bread for romantic films – My Heart Will Go On, background of Titanic, became the second best-selling single by a female artist in history and the eighth ever – now recognized as the only one of even the most underground ears. In presenting his latest record, Dion said he felt stronger today than he ever was. The hope that tomorrow it will be even more so.