Céline Dion: her style in 30 looks

Céline Dion and her iconic style in 30 looks

Céline Dion she is no stranger to the world of cinema, and although music is the talent that sets her apart, it is to a film that owes her incredible success: Titanic. With My Heart Will Go Onwhich earned the colossal one of the many gold statuettes, winning (among others) theOscar for Best SoundtrackCéline becomes a planetary diva who still today records continuous sold out in hers concerts in Las Vegasenchanting with that equally powerful and delicate voice.

Although it was the love story played by Leonardo Dicaprio And Kate Winslet to have made her famous, it is her personal romance that brings her back to the big screen with a biopic dedicated to her, which tells in parallel her rise as a singer and her love with the Canadian manager René Angélil. With a gap of twenty-six years to separate them and a family to oppose their love, Céline and René have remained one of the strongest and longest-lived couples in the jet setfrom their marriage in 1994 until René’s death in 2016, due to a tumor.

With Aline – The Voice of Lovearrived in Italian cinemas on January 20, the director Valérie Lemercier realizes a fictionalized version of the life of Céline, whose alter ego, played by Lemercier herself, ascends to fame by becoming a celebrity and crowning her dream of love. If on the one hand, the iconic life and voice of Céline Dion are told in the cinema, his style speaks for itselfwith shots that from the beginning until today show a fashion muse capable of best interpreting every couture trend and fantasy, building an inimitable allure that we retrace today in 30 amazing looks.

