Celine Dion is getting worse and worse, her health conditions are getting worse

Zach Shipman
Celine Dion is not having a good time, who at the age of 53 could be forced to stop: the disease does not give her respite.

Celine Dion (Getty Images)

Celine Dion he may not be having a good time for health reasons. The star, in fact, was expected to Las Vegas starting from November 5th onwards; there she was supposed to perform in a series of concerts, the first after a long time of lockdown and limitations due to the pandemic, but he had to cancel everything due to a bad illness.

Celine Dion’s health conditions worsen, her sister tells how she is

Celine Dion was forced to cancel all scheduled concerts in Las Vegas from November 5th onwards for health reasons. It was the singer herself who announced it on Instagram last October 19: “My heart breaks” had written. “My team and I have been working on the new show for the past eight months, and not being able to start this November saddens me beyond belief. […] I am especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who made their plans to come to Vegas. Now I have to concentrate to get better… I want to get over this as soon as possible ”.

Her entourage explained via a press release that Celine Dion, 53, suffers from “Severe and persistent muscle spasms” localized to the legs and feet. Initially the artist’s sister had reassured the public, but today it seems that Celine’s health has deteriorated further. A relative of the singer gave an interview to Here magazine, saying that Dion he can no longer get out of bed, nor move and walk. She suffers from pains in her legs and feet that paralyze her ”. It seems that the situation is so problematic that it forces the star to remain still for months, if not years.

Celine Dion (Getty Images)

Yesterday afternoon, November 1st, after more than fifteen days of silence Celine posted a video on Instagram in which she can be seen dancing happily. Although she appears calm there are those who think that the video is old, and in the comments of the post, fans ask for information about her state of health.


Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us.

