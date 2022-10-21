Celine Dion, Johnny, Beyoncé… Back to the memorable guests

13 candidates, 6 daily shows and 1 bonus per week, 6 weeks of competitions… Here is the program for the tenth event season of “Star Academy”. More than 20 years after its launch in 2001 (and 10 years after the end of the program, the ninth season of which was broadcast on NRJ12 in 2012), the cult TV show is back on TF1, with an exceptional first bonus on Saturday October 15. The opportunity for viewers to discover the new aspiring singers selected from nearly 20,000 applications.

As at the time, the candidates will stay at the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys, renovated for the occasion; will take dance, singing and theater lessons with five teachers and two coaches; and will be able to benefit from the advice of the sponsor of the season: Robbie Williams. Every Saturday they will reunite with Nikos Aliagas for the live bounties. Should we expect performances with huge stars? Maybe ! It was in any case the recipe for the “Star Ac'” in the 2000s, which brought in French singers and singers, but also foreigners, to share incredible duets with the candidates.

Celine Dion, Beyoncé, Madonna, Johnny… the biggest stars have provided the show

Many national and international stars have thus succeeded in the program over the seasons. Celine Dion had made several appearances in the “Star Academy”, just like Johnny Hallyday who had sung with the finalists of the second season. We can also mention Michel Sardou, Diam’s or Booba. On the side of the international stars, Madonna, Beyoncé, Rihanna or Mariah Carey made the show with the candidates. Back in pictures on their services.

