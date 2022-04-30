Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Rihanna… The most extravagant looks from the Met Gala

It is one of the most anticipated events of the year. Also aptly called “The biggest night in fashion”, the Met Gala brings together various personalities for one evening each year. Since its creation in 1948, it has become THE meeting place in the fashion world. For a few moments, singers, pop stars, actors, influencers, and celebrities climb the steps of the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. All this under the multiple flashes of the photographers present.

For the occasion, all are wearing haute couture clothes, or archival outfits specially created by the greatest designers and creative directors at the head of the big luxury houses. At the 2019 edition, Katy Perry dazzled the crowd with her chandelier-shaped dress. A very daring look that had a lot of talk.

More daring outfits

For his part, Jared Leto was not left out either. Indeed, the actor had made an impression in his red Gucci dress and the replica of his head that he held under his arm. But, that day, it was Billy Porter who dethroned everyone. The “Pose” comedian surprised the audience by brandishing two huge wings, making his outfit look like a golden bird.

A few years earlier, at the 2015 Met Gala, Rihanna caused a stir in her long yellow dress with an endless train, lined with furs and flowers. A creation by Guo Pei, a Chinese designer.

The next meeting, this Monday, May 2, under the theme of “Glided Glamour, white tie”. A direct reference to the golden age of America (1865 to 1901) but also to the ostentatious style of the American high sphere of the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s.

