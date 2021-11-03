Céline Dion shocks, “She can’t walk. Stuck in bed.” The star’s illness

Fans all over the world worried about Céline Dion’s health condition which had to cancel a series of concerts in Las Vegas. “He can no longer get out of bed, move or walk,” says a relative of his to ‘Here’ magazine, explaining that the sentimental pop queen “suffers from pain in her legs and feet that paralyze her. She is very weak and in a lot of pain. She has also lost weight” .

The singer’s sister, Claudette, said that Dion’s malaise is also due to “premenopause and the hormonal changes that this condition causes.” Céline Dion, 53, suffers from “severe and persistent muscle spasms” which the consequences of going on stage. “What happens to her – explained her sister – is painful. But there is nothing serious , otherwise she would have told me: Céline does not hesitate to confide in herself and ask for advice when something is wrong. I know it is. AND in a good mood and surrounded by our family “, Claudette Dion points out, according to whom her sister Céline should be back on stage within” a few weeks, at most a few months … “.

But it is the star herself who disproves these assurances with a post-shock about soial where she writes: “I am heartbroken. My team and I – wrote Celine Dion – we have been working on our new show for the last eight months and not be being able to perform this November saddens me in an unspeakable way. Now I have to focus on improving. I want to get through this as soon as possible. ”

It is not known what is the disease that forces her to bed but the official statement speaks of “severe and persistent muscle spasms that prevent her from performing. Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat her.” The tour has been rescheduled starting from March 2022. But the postponement does not necessarily have to be longer.

