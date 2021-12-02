Celine Dion, the physical and psychological collapse: today it is unrecognizable

Since 2016, the year of the death of comrade René Angélil, it has been a descent into the underworld. Today the artist is truly unrecognizable, so much so that she doesn’t even look like her.

Even by comparing his photos, anyone can notice the transformation. Within a few years, Celine Dion it has totally changed. What happened to her? Behind this metamorphosis, unfortunately, there is a bad disease against which the singer is fighting.

Celine Dion’s career

Canadian, now 53, is one of the most intense and powerful voices on the world scene. It emerges with all its skill already in the 80s. A mix of classical, pop and rock music, which consecrated it to the end of the 90s, creating the soundtrack of the blockbuster directed by James Cameron, “Titanic”. The love story of Jack and Rose (played by Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet) on the notes of “My heart will go on”.

He has won numerous awards around the world and sold millions of copies with his albums and singles. According to Forbes, as of 2019, Celine Dion is the third richest female music artist in the world with an estimated net worth of $ 450 million.

However, this is not an easy time for Celine Dion. Her latest public releases have shown her transformed. And behind this obvious change there could be a serious illness.

Celine Dion’s disease

In particular, the last few years. In fact, on January 14, 2016, comrade René Angélil died of complications from a tumor, which he had fought against since 1998, when he was diagnosed with throat cancer. Two days later, Céline Dion’s brother, Daniel Dion, the eighth son of Thérèse and Adhémar Dion, dies at the age of 59, also of cancer that had hit his throat, tongue and brain. .

Probably, even these dramatic events have marked her so much as to lead her to this physical change. The singer suffered a drastic weight loss, which made many think she is suffering from anorexia.

Moreover, in recent months, some people close to the artist have also talked about his difficult health conditions. Celine Dion would suffer from shooting pains, a little in all parts of the body, but especially the limbs. Probably due to weight loss. For this, it would also be unable to get out of bed.

We hope instead to see the beautiful and talented singer again soon.