Céline Dion with drawn features but combative: she finally reappears!

She reappears and engages in favor of Ukraine. Celine Dion reappeared on Friday April 8 on her Instagram account. The Quebec singer posted a video calling on world leaders to intervene to help Ukrainian refugees. ” I stand up for Ukraine and for refugees around the world. I call on world leaders to take action to help all those forced from their homes. We need to make sure they get the support they desperately need now “, she explains in the caption. becoming rare, Celine Dion, with this video also reassured her fans. For several months, in fact, her appearances can be counted on the fingers of one hand and when photos of her were published, they reinforced the concern of the latter.

Her health has been talking about for months, especially since this series of photos taken by paparazzi in which we saw her very thin silhouette and tired features. Shaken by the loss of the loss of René and his mother Thérèse in recent years, her health problems and the muscle spasms she suffers from could be the result of these traumas. The video posted on his Instagram account reassured everyone, even if she always looks a bit tired.

A return that does not go unnoticed

She is also returning to the front of the stage for a concert supporting Ukraine on April 8. Initiated by the humanitarian organization Global Citizen, several personalities have announced that they will participate. Among these are expected Elton John, Katy Perry, Madonna, Chris Rock, Demi Lovato, Hugh Jackman, Pharrell Williams, but also Billie Eilish, The Weeknd or Annie Lennox. French fans hope to see her during the Courage World Tour in France postponed to the end of 2022.

Article written in collaboration with 6Médias

Photo credits: Screen capture: Instagram celinedion