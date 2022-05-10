Cell phones affect our physical health

These positions and movements can put “undue stress” on joints, muscles, tendons and ligaments “that just aren’t used to being in that position for a long time,” said Renee Enriquez, a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist at Southwestern Medical Center. from the University of Texas at Dallas. Over time, these actions can cause inflammation, which can lead to pain and other problems, she mentioned.

Not all specialists are aware of these risks. When my friend saw her GP for pain in her hand, she underwent x-rays and blood tests and was told that she did not have arthritis. When she asked if her smartphone could be causing the pain, her doctor said it was unlikely. She then saw another doctor, who ruled out carpal tunnel syndrome, and eventually saw an orthopedic hand specialist. When she asked if her cell phone might be contributing to her pain, the man laughed and told her no.

But Schwartz commented that my friend’s symptoms were consistent with those of tendonitis (an inflammation of the bundles of fibrous tissue that attach muscles to bone called tendons) or tenosynovitis, an inflammation of the lining of the tendons. Various studies have linked thumb tenosynovitis, which is called De Quervain’s tenosynovitis, to frequent smartphone use. Cell phone use may also worsen symptoms in people who already have arthritis. The doctor told me that although the so-called “cell phone pinky” is not a recognized disease, using your pinky to support the weight of the mobile could cause problems.

Symptoms of other problems

In addition to the pain that can be caused by inflammation of ligaments, joints, muscles, tendons and their coverings, people can experience serious cell phone injuries. Jennifer Moriatis Wolf, an orthopedic hand surgeon at the University of Chicago Medical Center, recounted that she has had patients sprain their thumb from gripping their phone too hard.

Frequent cell phone use can also affect the nerves. When we hold our phone in front of us with our elbows bent, we compress the ulnar (or ulnar) nerve, which runs from the neck to the hand. This tightness can cause numbness and weakness in the little and ring fingers, Schwartz said.