Cell phones and services accounted for 5% of global GDP | Finance | Economy

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) also paved the way for new studies in the sector, such as the report The Mobile Economy 2022 (The Mobile Economy), by the GSMA, an organization of mobile operators and related companieswhich showed a global x-ray of the market and what the projections are for 2025.

This is how the report detailed that in 2021, the mobile technologies and services generated US$4.5 trillion of economic value aggregate, which represents 5% of global GDP. As for the projections, the study specified that this figure for the sector will grow more than US$400,000 million by 2025 and will reach US$5 trillion “as countries benefit from improvements in the productivity of mobile services,” it said. read in the report.

As for the people who subscribed to mobile services in the world, by the end of 2021, the figure was 5.3 billion users, which represents 67% of the world’s population, according to the GSMA report. This is how it is expected that by 2025 there will be an increase in this line of 400 million new mobile subscribers, most of them from Asia Pacific and Sub-Saharan Africa, which will register a total number of subscribers that reaches 5,700 million, which That would represent 70% of the world population.

“In a growing number of markets, the majority of adults now own a mobile, meaning future growth will come from younger populations taking up a mobile subscription for the first time”, added the report.

This is how approximately 85% of the operators’ investments will be present in the

In the operators section, The Mobile Economy 2022 specified that companies face a capital investment of more than $600 billion worldwide between 2022 and 2025. This is how approximately 85% of the investments will be present in 5G networks, in addition to helping the mobile industry to fulfill the commitment to close the digital divide.

THE NEW 5G WAVE

According to the report, the 5G technology it has become “mainstream in many markets, notably China, South Korea, and the United States.” Considerable progress is being made elsewhere as well.

According to the data in 2021, “176 mobile operators in 70 markets worldwide had launched commercial 5G services. This includes 68 carriers offering 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) services.

Regarding the factors that are driving 5G, the report highlighted that this has been marked, mainly, by a Economic recovery post-pandemic, due to increased 5G phone sales, coverage network expansions, and general marketing efforts.

“For example, Samsung has revealed that it expects 5G smartphones to account for more than half of cell phone sales in its portfolio by 2022. A new wave of 5G deployments in large markets with modest income levels (such as Brazil, Indonesia and India) could further incentivize the mass production of more affordable 5G devices to serve consumers in the lower income brackets. It could also drive the development of new 5G applications for consumers and businesses in emerging markets.”explained the report.

HOW IS LATIN AMERICA?

At the regional level, The Mobile Economy 2022 shows that in Latin America, the penetration of mobile service subscribers, in 2021, was 69% and it is expected that by 2025 that figure will reach 73%. In smartphone adoption, the percentage reported last year was 77% and it is expected that by 2025 that percentage will reach 82%.

(Keep reading: Demand for international flights grew after reduction of measures).

Finally, in 2021, the network that prevailed in the region was 4G with a 61% share, followed by 3G with 29%, while 2G was only 9%. By 2025 it is expected to be only 3%.

