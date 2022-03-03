Cell phones suck; the MWC 2022 is the best proof of this

The world of mobile telephony, which for years acted as the main showcase for innovations in the world of technology, has turned into a dork. It sounds harsh, but it’s the reality. And, after spending a few days wandering around MWC 2022, that impression has only been reinforced.

As always, there are exceptions. Products that, for one reason or another, attract attention, have an interesting story behind them or bring something new to the table. But I insist: we are talking about specific exceptions.

The bulk of mobile phones that brands announce – not only at events such as MWC 2022, but also throughout the year – they are super similar, they lack magic and hardly raise interest. Especially in the lower ranges, which is the segment that, by the way, moves more units in the countries of southern Europe.

Galaxy S22

Few brands, same suppliers

The world of telephony is dominated by four companies: Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and the brands derived from the BBK group (Oppo, Vivo, Realme, OnePlus, etc.). A limited number considering the magnitude of the market we are talking about. And, as usual, when the number of companies that lead or control an industry declines, disruptive ideas are also fewer – as happens with oligopolies or monopolies.

All these companies also they have common suppliers: Qualcomm, MediaTek, TSMC, Samsung Display, BOE, etc. And if all brands have access to the same components to make their products, the ability to differentiate is again limited.

At this point it is important to qualify, yes, that Samsung has more capacity for differentiation than the rest of the brands mentionedsince many of the components that they incorporate into their products –mainly those that we see in the high range– are designed or manufactured en casa –such as Exynos processors or AMOLED screens–.

Something similar can be said about Apple. The US company has control of certain key components – such as the iPhone processor, which is designed in-house. But its ability to differentiate does not stop there. Both its product strategy and the sales volumes it manages place the company in an ideal position to require its suppliers to develop components ad hocwhile other brands are limited to choosing from whatever the supplier has in its catalogue.

Realme GT 2 Pro

Economy of scale kills differentiation

On the other hand, the economy of scale is a fundamental piece in the strategy of all these companies. Hence, many products share some components – as we see in the iPhone 13 or the Galaxy S22, which have the same processor. But the thing is not there: some brands that operate under the same umbrella often launch exactly the same products that simply differ slightly in their aesthetics or in their marketing strategy – see the Poco X4 Pro / Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G pairings that we have seen at MWC 2022 or the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G / Oppo Find X5 Lite–.

This It is not an exclusive practice of the world of telephony. The Volkswagen Group, for example, is a classic example on this subject. The vehicles of their brands share many components. And the objective of this strategy is none other than to reduce costs through the use of common production chains and the possibility of negotiating on a large scale with suppliers (achieving discounts on the unit price in exchange for the purchase of large sums).

In the case of brands whose bulk of the business is located in the medium or low ranges, where the price is a key factor to harvest sales, this cost optimization has a special weight. Hence, we see them launch products with identical specifications but with slight variations in certain aspects –such as design– or focused on different sales channels.

That does not mean that Apple, whose mobiles exceed 500 euros, does not mind optimizing the costs of its products as much as possible –in fact, it matters a lot–; but, in a product of 1,000 euros, raising the price by 50 euros barely affects the purchase decision; In a product of 200, raising it by the same 250 can be decisive.

without fear of copying

It’s recurring see at fairs such as MWC 2022 products that blatantly take ideas from the competition. We saw it, for example, with the notch in 2017 and 2018. All mobiles, suddenly, had it; and the origin was in the iPhone X. The only one that preferred to stay out completely was Samsung, which opted for perforated screens as an alternative.

Exists a comfort with the copying of ideas that, perhaps, years ago did not exist. Or at least not so explicitly. The result, obviously, is that we have fewer and fewer products with their own or original identity.

Market maturity weighs

To all this we must add the maturity of the market. The revolution of smartphoneLet’s remember, it started 15 years ago with the arrival of the first iPhone. And in this period of time, patterns have been established that would currently be difficult to break out of. Not only because that implies thinking outside the box, also because consumers have become accustomed to these molds. Getting them out of there with new formulas is risky.

The companies also have been nurturing each other over time, learning from each other and even converging towards common ground in many ways. The best proof of it? How iOS and Android have fed each other all this time.

This maturity translates, in practice, into minor evolutions between product generations. Gone are the years when the arrival of software updates was longed for because they brought multiple new functions or changes that profoundly transformed the way we use the phone on a day-to-day basis.

The leaks leave little room for doubt

In the particular case of presentations, we must also add another factor: the leaksones. When it comes to a presentation event like MWC 2022, it is likely that the bulk of the products were leaked days and even months ago. And, in recent years, these leaks they have been increasing in accuracy, especially in the case of brands like Samsung.

Many brands also have taken the peculiar habit of advertising their mobile phones in fascicles. One day they publish the name; another an image of the back; and so on until the official presentation, when the complete puzzle is shown. This makes sense: to prolong the coverage of the brand. But it also has a negative effect: the magic around your cast ends up being practically nil.

Image: David Ortiz.

The puzzle that subtracts interest from an industry and, therefore, from MWC 2022

If you add the few brands that control the market, that they all have common suppliers, that the economy of scale drives brands to constantly recycle components and ideas, that leaks or eternal communication strategies take the magic out of presentation events and that the market is so mature that most innovations are incremental rather than disruptive, you end up with a fair like MWC 2022 without chicha or lemonade. And it is a conclusion that we can also apply to the entire news cycle around mobile phones.

As I mentioned at the beginning of the text, there are products that are out of this trend. But they are by no means the majority. What is an unqualified conclusion is that the smartphone It has long since ceased to be the star product of the technology industry. They will continue to exist, because they are key tools. But without any doubt, they are no longer the source of interest that they used to be. And this MWC 2022, one of the most decaffeinated in recent years, has been proof of this.



