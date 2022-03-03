Cell phones suck; the MWC 2022 is the best proof of this

3 hours ago

The world of mobile telephony, which for years acted as the main showcase for innovations in the world of technology, has turned into a dork. It sounds harsh, but it’s the reality. And, after spending a few days wandering around MWC 2022, that impression has only been reinforced.

As always, there are exceptions. Products that, for one reason or another, attract attention, have an interesting story behind them or bring something new to the table. But I insist: we are talking about specific exceptions.

The bulk of mobile phones that brands announce – not only at events such as MWC 2022, but also throughout the year – they are super similar, they lack magic and hardly raise interest. Especially in the lower ranges, which is the segment that, by the way, moves more units in the countries of southern Europe.

Few brands, same suppliers

The world of telephony is dominated by four companies: Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and the brands derived from the BBK group (Oppo, Vivo, Realme, OnePlus, etc.). A limited number considering the magnitude of the market we are talking about. And, as usual, when the number of companies that lead or control an industry declines, disruptive ideas are also fewer – as happens with oligopolies or monopolies.

All these companies also they have common suppliers: Qualcomm, MediaTek, TSMC, Samsung Display, BOE, etc. And if all brands have access to the same components to make their products, the ability to differentiate is again limited.

