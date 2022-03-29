Cell phones that turn brown in the sun could be a reality very soon

The Chinese company Infinix presents a perfect technology to personalize exclusive mobiles, and that will allow “painting” on leather so that it changes color temporarily when hit by sunlight.

That cell phones are boring boulders of metal and glass? Well take a look at what the Transsion company proposes to us from China with its Infinix brandand it is that this material seems called to “revolutionize” the finish of our smartphones.

And yes, friends, Infinix has presented the first technology of synthetic leather capable of reacting to ultraviolet rayschanging color under sunlight and thus allowing fully customize the back of a smartphone or any other device.

Actually, the idea of ​​the Chinese company is not as new as it might seem, since LG in 2015 presented us with the G4 with its leather backthe first of its kind, although as GizmoChina colleagues told us now from Infinix they would go one step further, integrating a new photochromic technology what “could tans to phones” when directly hit by sunlight.

The latter is obviously a joke, but what they have developed in China is so interesting because, in addition, this leather “light painted” that Infinix presents us is a completely passive color change technologywhich unlike other electrochromic options means that It does not require energy and it will not be necessary to spend milliamp-hours of the battery of our mobilesimply reacting to sunlight by blocking it to create different patterns.

Transsion’s company Infinix, better known in other markets, presents a synthetic leather capable of changing color when hit by sunlight, and which according to them will be ready very soon to give a touch of distinction to the back of their mobiles.

Star Trek: Picard shows a Galaxy Z Fold in the year 2401: will the future of the industry be folding?

This is achieved by “painting” the leather with a photochromic compound that adheres to its molecular structurequickly changing it under sunlight allowing that temporary color change that will gradually recover once this skin is back in the shade.

They say from Infinix that for now this technology is only a prototype and will continue to be developed, but that this leather works and will be ready very soon for your productswhich can thus be fully customized even with patterns sent by the customers themselves.

It’s been a while since we mentioned the extreme mobile customization as the new goose that lays the golden eggs in the industry, and this news comes in line after seeing other giants like Samsung delve into exclusive colors and finishes or to more manufacturers looking for back designs and differential materials.

Not surprisingly, even the realme 9 Pro+ uses a similar idea with a glass showing different colors depending on whether it is outdoors or indoors, although implementing it in leather will surely be even more exclusive and different.

If you are an athlete, this interests you: Xiaomi has presented this antibacterial ‘performance’ t-shirt in India

Related topics: Mobile

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!