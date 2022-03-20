Cell phones that will be without WhatsApp on March 31

We are one step closer to ending this month of March, the third month of the year, however, the WhatsApp application does not bring good news and it is that it has released the list of cell phones that could be left without the app on the 31st of the month .
That is why here we tell you which ones will be left without WhatsApp on March 31.
If you are one of the people who has failed to comply with the community rules of WhatsApp or if your mobile phone has an outdated Android, you should be careful.
And it is that unfortunately there are several reasons why the application belonging to Meta will be able to suspend your account starting March 31.
According to the WhatsApp website, the cell phones that will be left without the messaging application will be those that commit mistakes such as spamming, exchanging false news, using modified apps, etc., in addition to the Android 4.1 operating system.
The BAebusiness portal has drawn up a list of Android and iPhone mobile devices that will no longer have the application as of April 1.
LIST OF CELL PHONES THAT WILL REMAIN WITHOUT WHATSAPP ON MARCH 31
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L4II
- LG Optimus L2II
- LG Optimus F3Q
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE V956
- Sony Xperia M
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Ascend D2
- iPhone 6S
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6SPlus
