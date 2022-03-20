Cell phones that will be without WhatsApp on March 31

WhatsApp: Cell phones that will be without the app on March 31

We are one step closer to ending this month of March, the third month of the year, however, the WhatsApp application does not bring good news and it is that it has released the list of cell phones that could be left without the app on the 31st of the month .

That is why here we tell you which ones will be left without WhatsApp on March 31.

If you are one of the people who has failed to comply with the community rules of WhatsApp or if your mobile phone has an outdated Android, you should be careful.

It may interest you: WhatsApp: Why can’t you restore your backup?

And it is that unfortunately there are several reasons why the application belonging to Meta will be able to suspend your account starting March 31.

According to the WhatsApp website, the cell phones that will be left without the messaging application will be those that commit mistakes such as spamming, exchanging false news, using modified apps, etc., in addition to the Android 4.1 operating system.

The BAebusiness portal has drawn up a list of Android and iPhone mobile devices that will no longer have the application as of April 1.

LIST OF CELL PHONES THAT WILL REMAIN WITHOUT WHATSAPP ON MARCH 31

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4II

LG Optimus L2II

LG Optimus F3Q

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE V956

Sony Xperia M

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Ascend D2

iPhone 6S

iPhone SE

iPhone 6SPlus

On the other hand, so far there are many people who do not know what the slot above the screen of their cell phone is for.

And in fact, many say that it is a speaker; however, they have been wrong.

The slot that extends above your cell phone plays an important role in your daily communications: it’s the earpiece.

And it is that many times, in Android terminals, it is usually quite long, while in iPhones it does not take up too much space.

Similarly, when making a call, it works in conjunction with the small holes that are both above and below your cell phone.