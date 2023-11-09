Cellulite Contagion: Symptoms, Causes and Treatment

Verified by PasseportSanté on 07/11/2023

Cellulitis is a contagious infection of the skin, even when the tissues are in a dilapidated state. The most common cause is contamination by gram-positive bacteria and especially streptococci. It is mainly characterized by dullness, redness of the skin etc. edemas, from the bungalow. Treatment involves administering oral antibiotics. Additionally, antimicrobial prophylaxis may be effective in patients who frequently recur. With optimized treatment, the prognosis will be excellent.

What is cellulite infectious disease? Cellulite contagion is an infection dans la peau et des tissus situs sous la peau, provokie measurement par des bacteria diets gram-positive. Elixist des factors de risk, par lesquelles:

Previous episodes of cellulite;

skin lesions;

Tagne du Pied;

Them edemas History. The most common frequency of bacteria in the genesis of this pathology is streptococcal, and in fact, it is also a bacterial pathogen.

WHO: A possible risk to the general population The Global Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the risk of invasive infection with this type of bacteria, group A streptococci, for the general population is indeed possible. This pathogenic agent is actually responsible for benign diseases in general, cellulitis infectious disease, but especially amygdalite, pharyngitis, impetigo et la scarletin. Transmission occurs by contact with an infected person, for example, transmission from all to one, repeat by contact with an infected person or ply. A person should notice a benign infection 24 hours after treatment.

As of December 8, 2022, cases of infection with the streptococcal type have now been reported to WHO by name in five states in Europe: it is not yet known from France, but also from Ireland, Des Pays-Bas, du Royaume- Uni (Grande-Bretagne et Irland du Nord) et de la Sued. Heureusement, un aucun house de la resistance aux antibiotics en été observée, née aucun nouveau type emergent detecte ou niveau génetique.

Diagnosis of Cellulite Infectious This is the first of all clinical examinations that allows you to diagnose cellulite. It is not necessary to imagine anything because it is very useful. Parfois, des haemocultures realist, examines the essentials of an infectious pathology: a successful sanguine presents an effective avant d’être mise en culture dans le butt d’ye researcher les microorganisms. In other cases, cell culture is done immediately and aids in diagnosis.

an excellent forecast In fact, there is frequent recurrence of cellulite infection, and evaluation and symptoms also tend to be poor at the time of initial diagnosis. Furthermore, for patients presenting with frequent recurrences of malignancy, antimicrobial prophylaxis may be effective. It is noteworthy that the prognosis is excellent with optimized treatment.

What are the causes of cellulite infection? Cellulite contagion is an instigator for various bacteria, and it is a product of the body’s inhibitions being reduced for you, the system immune system or systemic circulatory failures. In fact, diabetes, obesity and other different systems associated with DES default, and are components of the major factors of cellulite transition.

streptococci and staphylococci Cellulite infectious disease is caused by these two pathogenic agents: Streptococcus pyrogens and Staphylococcus aureus. In fact, the most common cause is group A streptococci, with infections caused by staphylococci being a rare etiology. In the safest way, it is usually the skin barrier, so it is the skin cell that is on alert.

Infection with streptococcus quickly begins to produce enzymes. These enzymes, which are proteins capable of accelerating the reactions of chemicals in the cell, are also responsible for the action of destroying cell compartments, which habitually allows us to limit the spread of inflammation.

Also localized, cellulite caused by Staphylococcus aureus typically appears in suites of plies or dermal ABCs.

reason plus rare Other bacteria can cause infectious cellulite, but more frequently. Il sagit de:

Streptococcus from Group B, related to Streptococcus agalactiae for diabetics;

Bacillus gram-negatifs tailles que Haemophilus influenzae, qui etint les enfants;

Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria in diabetic or neutropenic people (Soit aynt un nombre peu elleve des globules blancs) And also users of indoor bathrooms or spas for hospitalized patients. In addition, cellulitis contagion can also be produced in the suite of animal morgues, it plus bacteria, Pasteurella multocida etant frequency pour les Morseurs de Chat, et Pasteurella or Capnocytophaga etant courants dans le cas des Morseurs de Chienne met an alres souvent. .

Des blaseurs au cours d’une immersion dans l’eu peauvent également engender une cellulite:

In case of immersion in water, the cause would be Aeromonas hydrophila bacteria;

In case of blessing with immersion in hot water, the bacteria responsible for cellulite will be Vibrio vulnificus. In short, immunodepressed patients are also at risk of becoming infected by opportunistic bacteria, especially Gram-negative bacteria.

Difference between Gram Negative Bacteria and Gram Positive Bacteria? Gram staining allows different bacteria: It is necessary to determine among the different microbiological staining which are the most important and most widely used. It was published by Hans Gram in 1884. In fact, it allows you to differentiate bacteria according to two large criteria: shapes and attraction to colors. Therefore, some bacteria retain the gentian violet dye: they are gram positive, so they also make it easier to add alcohol: they are gram negative.

The gram-positive bacterium is very sensitive to discoloration due to a lysis plus appasse de peptidoglycan (a complex composed of parti glucidic et d’une parti peptidic, composed of a series of acidic amines), so that the parison des bacteria is a gram-negative lipid and peptidoglycan. Present a special layer of a fine coat of.

What are the symptoms of cellulite infection? My members say they are suffering from infection. For example, elle quotes touch que’un seul. If these symptoms are found bilaterally, they are also suitable for stage dermatosis. The most common symptoms of cellulite infection are the following:

des doullers;

Des érythèmes (rouges) localise de la peau qui se propagant rapidement;

DES œDemes (Gonflamements) ,

, A chalet feel;

A sensibility of Joan Touché. Apart from this, fighting can also happen. In more severe infections, the volume of regional lymph nodes may increase.

Non-complicated, cellulitis infectious can be treated by out-of-hours (hospital hours) patients with oral antibiotics. Antibiotics do not pour, but reduce or eliminate, stabilize the current amount of bacteria, prevent an occurrence, activate the immune system of cells and control the process. In some cases, because the treatment is effective immediately, these medications are injected directly into a vein in the body, as opposed to other intravenous infusions that take days.

In fact, the pathology that patients currently present is present, and additional factors exist to determine the type of treatment to be administered. Therefore, the recommended duration of antimicrobial therapy is five days, but treatment is sensitive to longer periods of infection and does not occur during this period.

Typical cases of cellulitis infectious receive an antimicrobial agent that is active against streptococci. If a person has symptoms of infection associated with the disease, the value of a system of antibiotics is unknown. Systemic antibiotics are medicinal products used to combat bacterial infections. Note, healing is very rapid, in the case of contraire, cellulitis is susceptible to infectious disease and can cause serious complications, note that septicemia, an infection du blood.