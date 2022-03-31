Cellulite is a problem that affects 14 million women in Italy, according to ISTAT data. There are many treatments that try to combat blemishes with creams, muds, massages and finally surgery. The aim is to act on excess fat but this is not always successful. Some therapies are trying to go deeper to target the root of the problem. The inflamed tissue makes the fibrous septae retract and this alters the skin’s texture. Hence the infamous orange peel so hated by women.

Carbon dioxide

Carboxytherapy is a therapy for the treatment of cellulite that exploits the benefits brought by carbon dioxide. The blood vessel walls are strengthened by improving circulation and skin tone is stimulated. Cellulite, orange peel and fat are combated by acting directly on adipose accumulations. After therapy, oxygen in the affected area increases and cell metabolism improves its activity. By increasing the functionality of the microcirculation, the orange peel decreases and the legs are lightened. The skin becomes more elastic thanks to the action carried out on the fibroblasts, especially in the inner thigh. Improved microcirculation could have positive effects on stretch marks as well. The clinics or private practices we can contact must have devices approved by the Ministry of Health and certified by the European Community. In these cases, the discussion on safety is very important, especially since we are talking about innovation in the therapeutic field.

Cellulite, orange peel and fat in the legs, buttocks and belly could disappear with these therapies and just 1 fruit

Cellulite can also be treated with enzymatic remedies that can be taken or injected. As for the intake, an effective enzyme compound could be bromelain which is present in pineapple. Those with bromelain are supplements that contain vegetable anti-inflammatory proteolytic enzymes therefore totally natural. The beneficial action on the circulation is obtained by promoting drainage. This has led to bromelain being considered one of the best natural remedies for cellulite. By maintaining a correct lifestyle and carrying out the right physical activity to help circulation, with these enzymes we can complete the purifying action. But there is another innovative treatment that has obtained the CE mark, which is fundamental in Europe for its diffusion according to Community safety rules.

It is the Cellfina treatment, innovative because it aims to target the structural cause of cellulite, that is, the fibrous septae. These fibrous septae are cut so that there is the release of the skin and the skin relaxes, eliminating the orange peels. The Cellfina Treatment has FDA approval, that is the American body for the regulation of drugs and food, which deals with public health and therapeutic safety. It is the equivalent of the EMA in Europe. It is a minimally invasive treatment but requires local anesthesia, so medical examinations and specialist assessments with certification are mandatory. 90% of patients benefited from the treatment, the results of which did not change even after 36 months.