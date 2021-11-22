Celsius invests another $ 300 million in Bitcoin mining

Celsius Network invested others $ 300 million in Bitcoin mining.

Celsius expands its involvement in Bitcoin mining

It has revealed the CEO of the company, Alex Mashinsky, stating that the investment aims at expand their hashrate in the Bitcoin network. Mashinsky also revealed that they will continue adding hashrate until the end of next year.

Previously they had already invested $ 200 million earlier this year, both in mining equipment and in shares of companies such as Bitcoin Core Scientific, Rhodium Enterprises and Luxor Technologies.

Celsius Network in reality it mainly deals with cryptocurrency lending, but thanks to these investments it could become an absolute one too one of the leading Bitcoin mining companies in North America. It is currently estimated that it has a total assets of approx 28 billion dollars.

The investments of Celsius

In October it announced that it had raised funding totaling $ 400 million in a round led by WestCap.

According to the CEO, the company now owns ben 22,000 ASICs, most of which are of the latest generation (AntMiner S19). Furthermore, at the beginning of November he had already announced that he had ordered even more advanced new machines, namely the Bitmain’s AntMiner S19XP with a computing power of 140 TH / s. These are single machines that in just one second are able to process 140 trillion hashes.

It is no coincidence that these investments were made just this year, and that they can continue next year as well. In fact, on the one hand, the price of BTC has grown a lot in the last 12 months, dramatically increasing the profitability of mining, while on the other they are literally Chinese miners disappeared that dominated this market until a few months ago.

Crypto mining and lending

In particular, Celsius will use the extracted BTC also within its lending activity, given that it also pays interest denominated in BTC.

The company has long been involved in lending funds to mining companies, and also provides them with other services, such as returns on bitcoin loans.

The cryptocurrency lending market is still growing, also because many owners prefer not to sell them by keeping them in their portfolios, and perhaps monetize them by lending them in exchange for interest. With this in mind, crypto lending companies are growing, and in the specific case of Celsius they choose to differentiate by also dealing with other activities.

Instead, mainly due to the Chinese ban, the overall hashrate of bitcoin mining for a few months no longer sets new records, despite BTC’s significant increase in value. However, the hashrate often grows very late compared to the price of Bitcoin, because mining requires a lot of resources and a lot of effort.