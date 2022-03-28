Celta de Vigo mocks the ‘dramas’ of Real Madrid

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.27.2022 15:43:12





The equipment of Nestor Araujo and orbelin Pineda did not miss the opportunity to make fun of Real Madrid. A few hours before the Oscars begin and a week before facing the Merengues in LaLiga, the celestial burst the social media with a controversial post in which they remembered Cristiano Ronaldo.

The bill officer of the Celtic from Vigo posted a video on Twitter where you can see how the Portuguese star dropped in a LaLiga duel of the 2014/2015 season, where, despite having won the position of the defender at some point in the game, he preferred jump about him grass for to earn a penal.

The maximum penalty was awarded to the white teamsomething that the Celestes could not believe, since it seemed very clear to them that Ronaldo had dropped. That duel ended 3-0 in favor of Real Madridhowever, have taken advantage of the awards window to mock.

“Oscars Night, World Theater Day and one week for Celta vs Real Madrid. had to be remembered…” wrote the official account of the celestial group to accompany the striking clip.

This post remember to which he did Valencia to beginning of the year when they faced the Merengue team. In that LaLiga duel, the whites thrashed 4-1, although the controversy was present in the game, so the visitors were noted on social networks.

“The robberies in Madrid are beginning to be somewhat repetitive“, Wrote the official account of the Ché team, to which Gerard Piqué later replied “Don’t say it too loud, they are going to sanction you.”