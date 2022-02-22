Celta’s DT criticized Orbelín Pineda’s lack of order in his debut

Midtime Editorial

Orbelin Pineda had his first 27 minutes with Celta Vigoalthough his performance left some concerns in the coach Edward Coudetwho pointed out his lack of tactical order, something that he will seek to fix as the weeks go by.

Although Orbelín was close to scoring and avoiding the 1-1 draw that occurred in the match between Celtic of Vigo and LevanteChacho was cold in his analysis, which led him to point out his failures in the minutes he was on the field after entering in exchange for the also Mexican Néstor Araujo.

“Orbelín took the ball to us and ended up on point many times crossed. We needed to maintain order with the advantage, but good”, commented the strategist in a press conference.

“These are the first minutes that he has to play and the energy to demonstrate a lot of things… but well, obviously from my side, as a coach, It was to try to maintain an orderabove all with the marker ahead”, he deepened.

In the period that Orbelín was on the field, his teammate’s goal fell first Franco Cervi at minute 67, but Celta was unable to maintain the advantage, since the equalizer reached 82′ thanks to the Roger Marti.

bust against the press

On the other hand, Coudet exploded against the press that seeks “only to destabilize the team”since “in each conference” he realizes how they only look for the scandalous statement to fill covers.

“I don’t know why we’re looking for trouble. The truth is, it bothers me because it’s a club where things are going well, I think we’re doing things right and we see a positive team, which I think is what people want”.