Celtic icon, is famous for the miracle of beer- Corriere.it

from Chiara Barison

Second only to St. Patrick and a Celtic icon, the founder of the oak church

With Saint Patrick, Saint Bridget of Ireland considered the patroness of the country and is celebrated today, February 1, the day in which his death is placed in 525 AD Most likely he never met the Scottish bishop, but the man had a leading role in his religious vocation. Although there is no doubt that it really existed, its history is steeped to the point of legend that it is believed that the goal was to extol its exploits without too much accuracy for the historical truth. Considered aceltic icon, often depicted with a particular straw cross: vaguely reminiscent of a swastika, it symbolizes the wheel of the year that marks the cycles of nature and would have used it to convert a man on his deathbed. In his left hand he holds the perpetual ritual fire in honor of the da Brigid.

The miracle of beer The so-called is attributed to Santa Brigida beer miracle, in a country where even today estimates identify it as the most consumed drink with about 98 liters per capita per year. The episode takes place during a kind of simulation of the Wedding at Cana, which took place in County Meath. Bridget of Ireland manages to tap it from a single barrel enough beer for eighteen churches and legend has it that the quantity was so high as to be enough from Holy Thursday until the end of Easter.

The Church of the oak Bridget has only six years when he converts to Christianity and begins to lead a life of prayer and charity. Despite the anger of his father, he does not stop giving the poor bread and milk: the man resigns himself when his daughter gives her ceremonial sword to a leper. From that moment he understands that nothing can be done against little Bridget’s vocation. Found the convent of Clara in the Irish county of Offaly, before retiring to a cell at the foot of an oak tree. Thus was born the abbey of Kildare (from the Irish Cill Dara, church of the oak), built in 470 AD, in the place where today stands the Saint Brigid’s Cathedral: it is a monastery that hosts both men and women, of which Bridget is named abbess with administrative authority equal to that of a bishop. Bridget dies at 74 right in Kildare and is initially buried in a tomb placed in front of the main altar of the abbey church she founded. In a second moment, his spoils have been transported to Downpatrick, a town where the remains of St. Patrick are also found. The skull of the blessed is instead a Igreja of Sao Joao Baptista (Lumiar) in Lisbon, Portugal.