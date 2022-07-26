Celtic renewal blades | Iago Aspas will continue at Celta until 2025

Few news can Celta give that arouse more joy in their fans than this: Iago Aspas renews until June 2025 and will wear the light blue shirt at least until he turns 37. His current relationship with the Vigo entity expired in June of next year. This will be the last contract of the team’s undisputed leader in the last decade. The best player in the history of Celta will also be the great reference of the team until after the centenary.

The man from Moañés will be 35 years old in August without any perceived deterioration in his performance, which, far from decreasing over time, has improved compared to last season. But does Iago have an expiration date? He himself hinted this season that the end of his career is not far away. “I have a couple of years of good football left”underlined the Celtic star months before making history in The league winning his fourth Zarra Trophy. For now, this preseason has already shown to be in shape scoring the only two goals for his team on the North American tour.

Seven years of the best business in the history of the club

Last June it was seven years of the best business in the history of Celta: the return of Iago Aspas to the club. The architect of salvation in the year of promotion returned home after his fleeting adventure in Liverpool and Sevilla to magnify his legend. Celta sold it to the historic English team for 9 million in the summer of 2013 and recovered it two years later by paying 5 million to Sevilla. The best invested 5 million in the almost 100-year history of the club. Aspas’ performance has not stopped growing since his return.

In this time he has averaged 17, 2 goals per season and is the only Spanish footballer and one of the few strikers in the major European leagues who boasts of having been able to score 14 or more goals in the five major European leagues for seven consecutive seasons. . Despite his tiptoeing through the Spanish team, where he has been unfairly relegated to the background —no one understands at this point how he has not played a single full match with the national team—, the Moañés star has been everything at Celta , which he has taken to his highest sporting heights in recent years. He has also repeatedly saved him from the tragedy of relegation.

War breaks out between Mina and Celta

His double against Alavés when he was still a member of the subsidiary and his providential reappearance to lead the memorable comeback against Villarreal that saved the team from burning or the goals that prevented the tragedy a couple of campaigns ago remain etched in the memory of Celtismo . Since Hermidita, whose goalscoring record in the First Division has surpassed some time ago, Pahíño or Mauro, Celta has not produced a similar goalscorer. Iago is unrepeatable, for many, the best Celta player since his creation almost a century ago.