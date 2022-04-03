Celtic Vigo vs. Real Madrid – Match Report – April 2, 2022

Of the two Mexicans in Celta’s squad, only Orbelín Pineda played, who came on for the last ten minutes, while Néstor Araujo stayed on the bench

(EFE).- Real Madrid, who had just suffered a setback in the Clásico before the international break, survived the harassment of the Celtic in Balaídos thanks to two goals from the penalty spot scored by Frenchman Karim Benzema, who missed another.

The victory, tremendously suffered and controversial due to the granting of the maximum penalties, allows the white team to settle their project towards the title in the face of the harassment of their pursuers. Although his lead is wide, a stumble could have made a difference.

The start was energetic. The Celtic he took the ball from Real Madrid. His plan, with the compass of Beltrán, tied the leader. He moved the ball with speed, he pressed to avoid the Real Madrid exit. With less than ten minutes left, he warned with a shot from Aspas and a long volley from Beltrán. Minutes later, Denis Suárez tried with a centered shot to Courtoisthe determining figure of his team.

Real Madrid took time to shake off the sky-blue dominance. With Carlo Ancelotti at home due to covid-19, he waited retracted to leave quickly. His idea was to counterattack. That was his dynamite: Benzema headed a cross from Lucas Vázquez in the small area, Vini Jr. did not finish off Dituro with a pen play.

With the Celtic Well positioned, and controlled the match, Nolito made a childish mistake: he lost the ball near his area and when trying to recover it, he knocked down Militao. It was the first penalty of the afternoon. Benzema did not miss Nolito’s gift.

Benzema celebrates his goal against Celta de Vigo EPA

That goal relieved Real Madrid of pressure, more relieved, more comfortable with their approach of withdrawing to counterattack. At that time he had more spaces in Balaídos. But Celtic insisted. Aspas brushed the tie with a free kick, a precise shot that, flying with his arm outstretched, concluded with a superb save from Courtois

The pace picked up again with the clash approaching the break. Benzema He was the only offensive reference for Real Madrid, the only one who had chances. Coudet’s team pressed. Galhardo headed a center from Nolito, after the ball hit the post first, but the referee annulled that goal when reviewing the images of the VAR. González Fuertes pointed out positional offside for Aspas, who, by protecting the ball shot by Galhardo, made it difficult for Alaba to clear the ball before he entered his goal.

The second half opened with several arrivals from Real Madrid, weak chances for Modric and Asensio. It was a delusional illusion. followed the Celtic with a more offensive approach. His formula: ball possession, passing speed, vertical movements. The midfielders teamed up and the Aspas-Javi Galán-Nolito trio ended a great combination move with a goal. Aspas opened for Galán’s left wing, he crossed and Nolito scored the equalizer from close range.

The Celtic had personality. He didn’t change his plan. He kept his pressure on an at times broken leader. Aspas was once again close to the goal with a lateral free kick, a ball that passed through the area without anyone chasing it.

And then came the refereeing role of Gonzalo Fuertes. He awarded a penalty in the 62nd minute, due to Murillo’s downing of Rodrygo. Dituro stopped Benzema’s shot. He called another maximum penalty in the 67th for Kevin’s takedown of Mendy. Benzema scored this time, the winning goal.

Benzema penalty against Celta Getty Images

The Celtic he turned the last twenty minutes into an epic exercise of faith in search of an equalizer. He had a trade not to despair. He didn’t lower his arms. He locked up Real Madrid. But he hardly had chances. They were approximations without punch. And that scenario was the perfect habitat for Real Madrid: defend and run, go out fast, with Benzema as a support point for others to close the counterattacks. Rodrygo and Ceballos tried a couple of times without success.

The enormous effort of Celtic had no prize. He did not concretize the dominion of it. He was drowned in the final meters, without gunpowder to unsettle Courtois, again from the best of Real Madrid. His superiority only materialized in the last second of the game with a header from Aidoo coming out of a corner, insufficient to upset Courtois, a symbol of the team’s resistance. Real Madrid in Balaidos.