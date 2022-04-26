Celtics eliminate Brooklyn Nets from playoffs

The only sweep of the first round of the playoffs in the NBA belongs to a team that had championship aspirations. The Brooklyn Nets they were lazy on defense, got into foul trouble early and couldn’t counter what the boston celtics despite a furious rally in the fourth quarter.

The end was a 116-112 loss on Monday, an early vacation and a host of lingering questions to be addressed in the offseason.

Kevin Durant he wasn’t the same throughout the series, but he showed aggression in Game 4 and got the ball moving. Durant finished with 39 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

The Celtics continually unnerved Durant and the Nets, leading to easy buckets and another stellar performance from Jayson Tatum (29 points). Marcus Smart added 20 with 11 rebounds and Jaylen Brown 22. the dominican Al Horford he scored 13 with 6 rebounds.

Read next: NBA Awards!: Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid after the MVP

Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid

Jokic achieved a season never seen before with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists. These are three brands that no one had combined in 75 years of the NBA.

Just finished a regular series of the NBAand questions about who will win the prizes of Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year. Which is why we did extensive research on the most outstanding players to achieve the distinction.

the center Nikola Jockicfrom Denver Nuggetsseems headed for his second title of Most valuable Player for the second year in a row after winning it last year.

The 27-year-old Serbian averaged 27.1 points per game, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists. In addition to 0.9 blocked shots and 1.5 steals.

escorted by Joel Embid, of the Philadelphia Sixerswho once again “weaves” a season with outstanding offensive and defensive numbers with 30.5 points per game, the best in the NBA11.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

The Wing/Pivot Giannis Antetokounmpofrom Milwaukee Bucks, He appears in the exclusive list by keeping his team with an exceptional 50-30 record, second best in his league. The Greek averaged 29.9 points per game, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists. The fight for the prize will be quite close.