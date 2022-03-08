Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy inaugurated in Bolivia | News

The President of Bolivia, Luis Arce Catacora, inaugurated this Sunday a Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy Center within the framework of the 37th anniversary of the city of El Alto, located in the Department of La Paz.

As detailed by the head of state, the center built between Applied Research (Invap) of El Alto and the Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (Aben), cost close to 49 million dollars, “will allow comprehensive care with advanced technology , oncological diseases”, he said.

At the event, President Arce stressed that with the entity inaugurated this Sunday, the nationals will not have the need to go to other nations to undergo oncological treatments.

The Center for Nuclear Medicine and Cancer Detection Radiotherapy was inaugurated in the city of El Alto. State investment is $us.49.1MM. It has 2 linear accelerators, brachytherapy, chemotherapy and pharmacy.

The new complex will have the capacity to serve 120 patients in one day and it is predicted that it will be able to provide its services to 36,000 people a year.

As detailed by the president of the Association of Cancer Patients, Rosario Calle, the place will have two linear accelerators, brachytherapy, chemotherapy and a pharmacy.

In this sense, the Bolivian president highlighted the qualitative leap that Bolivia has made with the construction of this center that has, in his words, the best technology available in the region.

According to the plans outlined by Arce, this will be the first of three centers of this type to be inaugurated in the Andean nation: El Alto, La Paz and Santa Cruz de las Sierras; for which the State foresees a total investment of 150.7 million dollars.

It is worth mentioning that the Bolivian president himself suffered from the disease in 2017 and was forced to travel to Brazil to be treated.