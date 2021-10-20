Central Bank of Israel on Ethereum

The possibility of having digital currencies issued by central banks it appeals to virtually any government in the world. Some of these, like Israel, they are already leading important tests using what the world of blockchain provides.

There Israeli central bank it is in fact carrying out tests on the network Ethereum – for a digital shekel which could see the light in the future, albeit with one timeline Still to be defined.

Ethereum also breaks through in Israel for the central bank’s CBDC project

Good news – even if you are an opponent of central bank digital currencies – for Ethereum – on which we can invest with eToro – go here for the free demo account and automatic crypto trading – intermediary offering Ethereum also in combination with Bitcoin within yours CopyPortfolios.

Alternatively this broker also offers the CopyTrader – to start invest with the copy of the best investors or to spy on how they are moving. Switching to a real account requires a minimum deposit of only $ 50.

Israel’s central bank project runs on Ethereum

The first – and for many the only – good news that comes from Israel for cryptocurrency enthusiasts is the use of the network Ethereum for the pilot project, a network that would prove to be the best for the highest banking institution in the Middle Eastern country:

We used the Ethereum network not because we think it will be the technology we are going to use in the future, but because it is the best technology we have available for our tests, to understand its advantages and disadvantages.

This is Yoav Soffer’s hot comment, that is project manager from Bank of Israel, as well as brought it back to Globes, a well-known periodical of the country. The group managed by Soffer would have created a sub-ecosystem within the Ethereum blockchain, using an ERC 20 token representing i digital shekel, complete with tests on wallet.

A choice that in reality, if the project were to go through, could also move towards Avalanche or Fantom – both projects that have sufficient infrastructures at their disposal to manage a protocol of this type.

The model that the Central Bank of Israel has in mind

It is actually a rather complex project, it would be different since what they have been trying to develop in other countries. The main idea is to always rely on intermediaries – which can be banks and technology companies – but in modality not custodial, that is, without these intermediaries controlling the money.

Quite the opposite of what happens, for example, with the payment cards and current accounts today. The end user would always and only be the sole owner of the digital shekel. A more decentralized system than the projects which, on the other hand, are already well under way China or under study in Europe. However, this does not in any way affect the highly centralized nature of projects of this type. Which regardless of the underlying protocol are still in full state control. A sort of absolute and total negation of the spirit of cryptocurrencies – to which all maximalists and great fans cryptocurrency are opposing with all their might.