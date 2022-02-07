Central banks did it. Inflation has arrived

By dint of injecting rivers of liquidity created out of thin air, inflation has exploded, the “medicine” that central banks are administering to reduce the real value of uncontrolled debts. The bill is paid by the middle and lower middle class, from small savers to holders of fixed incomes: wages, salaries and pensions. “Financial socialism” takes another step forward. – THE SHOOT THAT IS NOT THERE by Ruben Razzante

In recent months, the prices of goods and services have started to rise significantly: not only those of natural gas, which are mainly due to the increases, but also those of oil, fuel, metals and industrial materials, up to the products food. The feared recovery in inflation, driven in particular by the very strong increases in energy raw materials, has resulted in double-digit increases in gas and electricity bills and is also extending to the prices of the shopping cart: in recent months, the rate annual inflation jumped to 7% in the US, on the highest in forty years, and over 5% in the euro area. In Italy, inflation reached 4.8%, the highest level since 1996.

Let us ask ourselves what the causes are, remote and close, of dynamics that constitute, for the National Consumers Union, a “Caporetto for the pockets of families”: an assessable sting – depending on the pattern consumption of various households – from several hundred to several thousand euros per year. Not to mention the serious damage to the industrial system, in particular for the more “energy-intensive” companies, that is, more dependent on energy costs.

Among the remote causes, we can certainly point out the ultra-expansionary monetary policies of central banks which for over ten years – and in a further very strong post-CoViD acceleration – flood the markets with liquidity created ex-nihilo, by artificially keeping the nominal rates of return on bonds, government and corporate. In this way, the monetary authorities have attempted to stabilize a mass of public and private debts, increasingly out of control, which have grown exponentially over time thanks to the policies of “financial repression” adopted by the central banks themselves. To “devalue” this huge mass of debt in real terms, central banks have been trying for years to raise the inflation rate, so as to bring real yields into negative territory (= nominal yields – inflation rate): after much effort they made it. Through the central banks, which are only formally independent but in reality “armed arms” of their respective governments, the political power has acted and continues to act like a forger, with the result of penalizing savings by benefiting debtors, starting with itself: yields real negative ones constitute in fact a sort of unfair tax on savings and fixed income (mainly wages, salaries and pensions), not voted on by any Parliament, and moreover very not very transparent. The European Central Bank continues to describe inflation as a transitory phenomenon, not particularly worrying, in order to be able to continue indefinitely with its monetary policy of transferring income and wealth from the saving ant to the debtor cicada: it remains to be seen how long it will be able to withstand this “narrative” in the face of objectively worrying inflationary dynamics.

Among the proximate causes of the overwhelming awakening of inflation, we can identify the highly expansionary fiscal policies implemented by governments to face the severe economic crisis induced by the lockdown generalized – decided by the governments themselves -, which also caused the fragmentation of the production and distribution chains, with significant restrictions and bottlenecks on the supply side, including on energy supplies, with obvious consequences on price dynamics. It should also be emphasized that these imbalances do not depend only on the restart of world economies after quarters of substantial block, but have been exacerbated by the contextual increase in demand, artificially pushed by the aforementioned strongly expansionary monetary and fiscal policies. There is a lot to say about the “quality” of the economic recovery underway, in our country but not only: on the one hand, it is affected by the base effect because we are confronted with the previous year in which the strategy of indiscriminate closures it had nailed the economy; on the other hand, the increases in GDP are due to a significant increase in spending and public debt, while private individuals, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, remain in trouble. In short, the crisis, as was easily predictable, has left us even more state and more debts, in addition to the difficulties of individuals and inflation: it is therefore difficult to share the enthusiasm of many economic commentators on the “strong recovery” of economy.

To these general causes, valid almost everywhere in the world, in Europe there are specific reasons linked to the energy policy choices of past years, with insufficient investments and without adequate diversification of suppliers and energy sources themselves. These choices have led to a situation of structural fragility, exacerbated in recent quarters by tensions with Putin’s Russia, our main gas supplier (in Italy, Russian gas covers about 40% of demand). All this has pushed the prices of liquefied natural gas in Europe – albeit halved compared to the stratospheric peaks of mid-December – to settle in recent weeks at levels equal to five times the levels of summer 2020, levels three times higher than those practiced in the United States, which have also risen sharply in the last 18 months. A stable recovery in inflation, with a simultaneous slowdown in economic activity, would re-propose those disturbing scenarios of “stagflation” (“stagnation + inflation”) that have no longer been presented by shock oil of the 70s. This would definitively expose the error of monetary and fiscal policies neokeynesian implemented in the past decades, to which energy policies have recently been added green.

In short, the reasons for the strong price tensions in recent months they are many and interconnected, but it can be said that we are certainly not faced with adverse, unpredictable and inevitable natural events, nor with phenomena of a “speculative” type; more simply, it is a question of the expected consequences of wrong political choices. In this regard, ecological catastrophism – which has nothing to do with correct ecology – certainly carries an important part of responsibility: in Europe the so-called decarbonisation, with the planned closure of coal-fired power plants and the goal of achieving net emissions. zero carbon dioxide by 2050, it is in fact causing a very bumpy “energy transition”, which pays the price for ideological choices. Even if the epicenter of the energy crisis at the moment is in Europe, the ecological transition decided in the UN Agenda 2030 on the so-called “sustainable development” will inevitably have a global and lasting impact over time: it is one of the key points, even if not the ‘unique, of the project of Great Reset for the Twenties of our century, very little roaring until now. In this regard, Bill Gates spoke of theextra cost connected to the transition to renewable energy, defining it with the term “green premium“,” Green premium “: according to his estimates, there is currently talk of 5 trillion US dollars of additional costs on a global economy that is worth about 80 trillion dollars (annual data). This cost will be borne by taxpayers and consumers, and for it to be acceptable it must be borne by an adequate one story-telling: as Gates says, if we do not immediately start blocking greenhouse gas emissions, “every year millions of people will die from climate change, and against that there will be no ‘vaccine’ available”. From the health emergency to the “climate pandemic”: in short, hand to wallets and shut up, we do not disturb the operator.

Ideologies, history teaches us, they have always been expensive, not only in terms of freedom but also simply in terms of economics. The hope is that of a “return to reality”, of the end of a continuous state of exception: it is necessary to stop the “energy transition” program, object of the Green New Deal European Union, and implement a change of course in monetary and fiscal policies, to return to favoring savings and defend the freedom of economic initiative of individuals against the growing intrusiveness of states and supranational realities such as the UN. The only true one reset we need is freedom.