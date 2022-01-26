Central banks, Powell, gas prices



© Reuters.



By Noreen Burke and Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Markets await the Fed’s interest rate path this evening as Powell finds himself at a crossroads: calm markets or stop inflation. The Bank of Canada may instead decide to raise the cost of borrowing. Meanwhile, Putin meets the most important Italian CEOs, while new estimates on gas prices in Europe arrive from Goldman Sachs (NYSE :). Here is the main news on the financial markets this Wednesday:

1. Fed Day

The anticipation is mounting for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision scheduled for tonight at 20:00 CET, with the press conference by Governor Jerome Powell starting half an hour later. The market is not expecting a change of a change of position, but will do a scanner at the forward guidance and in particular on the beginning of the budget tightening.

With a market correcting and inflation at its highest since 1982, Powell’s task is certainly not the easiest. “The Fed has to be careful to strike the right balance between taking inflation seriously and not overdoing it. The markets are very sensitive at the moment,” writes Oanda’s Craig Erlam in a statement. “Powell probably won’t give any precise indications on when the rate hikes will start or how quickly they will happen, but he could point out how seriously they are taking inflation.”

2. The BoC doesn’t wait

If the Fed could wait until March to raise the cost of borrowing, that may not be the case with our Canadian colleague. In today’s, the Bank of Canada may decide to put its foot on the accelerator, as markets are pricing in up to six hikes in 2022 with inflation at a 30-year high.

“The only question is how fast the BoC will move and whether it will try to reduce their balance sheet rather than aggressively raise rates,” says Oanda’s analyst. The loonie has done well recently, supported by interest rate expectations “.

3. Putin meets Italian CEOs

With Biden threatening “direct sanctions” against Putin, there is confirmation of the different European approach to the Ukrainian context. Today a meeting was held between the Russian president and the CEOs of the most important Italian companies, including It is in the (MI :), UniCredit (MI :), Eni (MI :), Barilla and Generali (MI 🙂 to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

“Italy is a key partner for Moscow,” Putin said in the meeting originally scheduled for November, adding that “Russia is a reliable energy supplier” and that Rome has been able “to buy gas from Gazprom (MCX 🙂 at lower prices thanks to long-term agreements “.

4. Gas at 180 euros in Europe

In the event of sanctions, Moscow could reduce gas flows to Brussels for an indefinite period. This is stated by Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 in a report, which adds that the uncertainty on gas flows “could lead the market to once again add significant risk to the European gas premium”.

For the investment bank, “the rigidity of the European gas markets will persist for another three years”, with the uncertainty on the geological context that could “briefly bring European gas to the record levels recorded last December (just under 180 euros per megawatt hour), or even go further “.

At the moment, the price of gas measured by is down 2.4% to 91.4 euros.

5. Bags in recovery (?)

After Microsoft (NASDAQ 🙂 (: MSFT) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) above market expectations, investors await the quarterly accounts of Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) tonight after the close of Wall Street, along with the accounts of Intel (NASDAQ 🙂 and Boeing (NYSE 🙂

Meanwhile, pending the Fed, futures indicate a rebound test for US prices with +260 points, +330 points and S&P 500 up by 60 points.

In Europe, indices were largely positive with an increase of 2%, a gain of 2.3%, + 2.4% and an increase of 2.4%.