Central banks will fail to tame inflation

Almost two years have passed of injections (verbally) of “tranquilizers” by Powell backed by Yellen, and Lagarde who finally “almost admitted” that the adjective “transitory” was not adequate for inflation, which had become a “daily” concern, also due to recent increases, and present for longer than expected. In fact, denying everything they had previously said.

In recent months “the actions carried out” by the Central Banks have been the downsizing of the purchase program (QE) of 120 billion dollars (15 billion less a month and will end in 8 months) for the Fed which has seen the end of November the stock exchanges are momentarily “frightened” by the requests for subsidies at a minimum, the GDP slightly increasing and the PCE index at 5%, fearing the tightening of monetary policy.

While for the ECB the € 1,850 billion PEPP, which “should expire” in March next year, with the Governing Council assessing the risks for the economy “balanced”. The board also spoke of “Stagflation” (present in recent months) and reiterated that the normalization of inflation, expected to decline in 2022, will take longer (as previously mentioned) and therefore an intervention may be necessary to maintain the expectations at 2%.

These days, US inflation has hit new highs. The consumer price index hit 6.8% (compared to 6.2% in October), a 40-year high, and the core index hit 4.9%, opening again as the meeting approached. of 15 December, the possibility of an acceleration of QE (the reduction could double to 30 billion dollars) and the increase in rates in the first months of the new year.

In December, other growth and inflation estimates are expected that could lead to new interventions or discontent by Frankfurt (consumer price indices at 4.9%). The Bank may have the intention of proceeding with the acceleration of the Pepp, but it will be vital to keep government bond yields under control even after its conclusion without further triggering the “fuse” of inflation (exacerbate the risk that the shock supply turns into a demand shock).

This could favor the increase in the APP (currently at 20 billion) for another year, also because for the moment the guidance of the ECB excludes the increase in “rates” (pending the meeting on December 16).

In days like the ones we are experiencing and to come, the “volatility” will always tend to rise also because the inflation data has always been one of the most expected. Since monetary policy decisions are also based on it and investors who buy bonds, for fear of seeing their premium eroded, deprive themselves of it by raising their yield.

In these situations, “growth” companies are much more subject to sudden changes in inflation while the financial sector finds its ideal habitat (positive correlation).

This is because the whole economy is based on “debt”.

The Central Banks create liquidity which they transfer to the National Banks (with interest rates) and in turn these send liquidity to the credit banks which make it available to the population through loans (with interest rates).

The higher the interest rates, the more these companies will go to earn when they grant loans, increase their revenues and attract new investors. By doing so, they “run the economy”.

I remember that the increase in inflation was constantly affected by the price of energy, which in recent days (the sector) has been suffering declines. Consequently, if inflation starts to fall and any increase in interest rates in early 2022 will lower the CPI itself, the government yield curve could start to rise.

In this case, what will the Gold do?

It had been lateralizing since June. In fact, it had been several months that the latter did not “work” almost as a “safe haven” (according to many). If we analyze the graph, from the financial crisis of 2008 to today, we would think that we are in a situation similar to 2013 because prices were forming a pattern with decreasing highs.

It should be noted instead that based on the latest data from GoldHub; compared to October when gold ETFs had net outflows of $ 1.4 billion and global holdings fell compared to the beginning of the year to $ 203 billion; in November they recorded inflows of 13.6 tons ($ 838 million, 0.4% AUM), the first month of positive flows since July. Global holdings have rebounded from their lows since the beginning of the year, climbing to 3,578 tons ($ 208 billion).

Gold data

That said, it does not mean that gold will jump to $ 2,000 in the short term, but we can say that this asset remains the “safest” asset for large investors.

(graphic 11 December)

Returning to technical analysis, the formation of a descending triangle shows its bearish nature along with ever lower volumes. In fact, After hitting the highs in August, the price has retraced going to test the support at $ 1678 – $ 1700 several times and forming decreasing highs (starting from August 2020). We then saw a breakout, which turned out to be “false”. Returning, later, to the strong support in the area $ 1764 – $ 1776.

In the medium to long term, the vision could be “bearish” and adjust $ 1722. (Obviously we do not preclude the possibility that if it maintains the support, mentioned earlier, it could return to visit the 1800 dollars and then the 1835 dollars).

In conclusion.

Although we have already reiterated this, even in unsuspected times, inflation is not “transitory” and we will have to deal with it.

Some industry experts have spoken of a return to the Gold Standard (price the (fiat system) (legal tender) in terms of gold. In fact for 60 years, it has regulated the convertibility between gold and the dollar) and build a new “international” agreement in the monetary field. The continuous infinite creation of money (out of thin air) will weigh more and more on society, on individuals.

Money “costs”.

“This article has been written for informational purposes only; it does not constitute solicitation, offer, advice, consultancy or investment recommendation as such does not want to incentivize the purchase of assets in any way. Remember that any type of assets is valued from several points of view and is highly risky and therefore, every investment decision and the related risk remain with the investor “.