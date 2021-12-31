Centralized systems are here to stay, says Binance CEO

In a joking video to wrap up 2021, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao responded to a series of tweets from the Binance community.

The central message from the Chinese-Canadian executive was that centralized exchanges like Binance will remain relevant in 2022 and beyond.

Responding to a tweet related to the dark side of centralized finance and the future of decentralized finance, CZ said, “today, we still need centralized systems for integration with the traditional financial sector to move money to and from crypto.“

Going on, he added that the cryptocurrency market is still a nascent sector, prone to “hackers, Ponzi schemes and scammers.“

Passionate readers will remember one of 2021’s legendary rug pulls, the Squid Game (SQUID) token, which rallied 45,000% before collapsing. In early November, Binance launched a token investigation to track down funds associated with the epic pump-and-dump.

Inevitably, questioned about favoritism towards certain blockchain projects, or even defined coins “totally false“From a Twitter user, CZ put the record straight:

“Binance is quoting about six or seven hundred coins out of probably 6 million coins. Hence, only one in 10,000 coins created is listed on Binance. That’s about 0.01%, a very small number. “

While coin selection is a moot issue, stricter management of centralized exchanges (CEX) has spread throughout 2021. Not unrelated to compliance, Binance Turkey recently received an 8 million lira fine for non-compliance. anti-money laundering regulations, while CEXs in general came under pressure in August of this year.

As for the group’s growth, Binance now has over 90 million users worldwide, making its team of “a couple of thousand Binancians.“2021 ends with a bang, as regulatory approvals in Canada and Bahrain will bring Binance services to more and more crypto enthusiasts around the world.

CZ, meanwhile, will continue to HODLare his two favorite coins, Binance Coin (BNB) and Bitcoin (BTC). Reaching position no. 36 in Cointelegraph’s Top 100 Notable People in Blockchain in 2021, wishes everyone a happy new year and says they will continue to “work on Binance user feedback in 2022.“