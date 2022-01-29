Centrifuge wins ninth Polkadot auction

Also ended the ninth auction for the parachain from Polkadot, which saw the protocol emerge as the winner Centrifuge, a system that aims at the tokenization of classic financial assets.

A success that will allow us to thoroughly analyze this project and also to do the point of the situation on $ DOT from Polkadot, which is experiencing an uninspiring price phase, with a decline in terms of value which was parallel to that of the rest of the industry.

Polkadot closes its ninth auction – Centrifuge wins

For many, however, it could be, after the appropriate evaluations, a good entry point on a technology that is confirmed as one of the most attractive for the market. We can find $ DOT on the eToro secure crypto platform – go here for the free demo account which includes AUTOMATIC INVESTMENT tools – with a price list of 43+ cryptocurrencies to choose from for the composition of our portfolio.

We also have tools available trading And automatic investment as the CopyTrader, with which you can copy the top of the investors with a click, or even the Smart Portfolios, which offer us a combination of several cryptocurrencies in one wallet diversified with style operation ETF, but without additional fees. With $ 50 we can switch to a real account with the times we prefer.

The ninth auction for parachains also closed: Centrifuge wins

The auctions for the parachain from Polkadot they proceed at a fast pace, following that without any kind of problem timeline that the group had imposed on itself at the beginning of the adventure. This time it is the winner Centrifuge, product DeFi very interesting, as it aims to insert into this universe asset arriving from real world. It is a relatively complex process, which tokenizes also invoices for the advance, real estate e royalties, making them tradable on blockchain.

The project does not have a big one yet TVL, in fact, we are talking about 65 million dollars approximately, but it has all the prerequisites to develop a niche that will also be preparatory to the arrival of this type of asset in the blockchain world. Assets that can also be used as collateral to obtain loans, all managed by an algorithm permissionless and cheaper than similar services that are offered in banking sector.

We can’t wait to be able to launch Centrifuge on Polkadot and thank the community for the support they have shown.

This is the message of Lucas Vogelsang, which is CEO And co-founder from Centrifuge, in congratulating the community that – according to the auction scheme – had to vote with hard cash to bring out the project among the various who were trying to win.

$ DOT struggles in terms of price, but it’s not the only one

$ DOT from Polkadot it is in a rather complex phase, with the price remaining firmly below $ 20, with a significant decline from its all-time highs.

However, this is not a problem related only to this cryptocurrency, but more generally to the whole sector. A situation who is a daughter, as we have always seen on the pages of Cryptocurrency.it, of great uncertainty triggered from the movements of FED. For those who look at the value investing in the crypto world, short-lived noise that is hiding the actual reach of projects like that of Polkadot.