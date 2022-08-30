Centro Landivarian will offer medicine, psychology and legal support services

Aware of the importance of extending a path guided by the values ​​of the Society of Jesus, such as promoting help for people with limited resources, as well as returning with a gesture of service the contributions of Guatemalan society to education, the Rafael Landivar University (URL) inaugurated the Landivarian Comprehensive Projection Center (CIP), Father José Ignacio Scheifler Amézaga, SJ

This Monday, August 22, officially began the first stage of the IPCwhich consists of primary care of general medicine.

José Ignacio Scheifler Amézaga, SJ . It is the name that the house of studies gave to the first headquarters to commemorate its founder, who was the pioneer in projecting academic research as an assistance to the community.

MEDICAL SERVICES

The first medical services offered by the URL through the Comprehensive Center are:

General medicine

Pediatrics

Nutrition

respiratory therapy

Basic laboratories

Radiology and basic ultrasound

Ophthalmology

Pediatric dentistry

General odontology

OTHER SERVICES

In addition to having medical care at affordable costs, the Comprehensive Center will also offer psychological services, a Popular Law Firm for legal assistance and will also function as a Community Training Center to carry out various trainings or activities.

The Mgtr. Ioannen Pérez Castillo, director of University Projection , assured that these spaces seek to bring together the services that are part of the academic training of the urls to provide comprehensive care to beneficiaries.

Within the CIP facilities there will be a pharmacy area with low-priced medications; In addition, gradually and according to the needs that are observed, gynecology services will be offered.

HOW WAS THE INTEGRAL CENTER BORN?

According to Dr. Edgar López, dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences the idea of ​​a CIP was born from being aware of developing a coherent path with the guidelines of the Society of Jesus, mainly that of seeking means of help for people with limited resources.

For his part, Pérez Castillo indicated that this initiative is based on the three substantive functions of the Alma Mater: education, research and projection, the latter referring to actions directed at society to give meaning to teaching.

The current Father Rector, Miguel Cortés Bofill, SJ.was the one who promoted this idea with the aim of fully serving the surrounding communities, from the skills, knowledge and areas of study of the University.

WHAT IS THE PURPOSE?

“This center is aimed at people with limited resources who do not have the opportunity to access private health services that can be expensive, including private insurance,” said López.

Likewise, a series of protocols will be implemented to identify the needs of each Guatemalan who comes to the Centers, and in this way they can be provided with comprehensive assistance that addresses both health services and psycho-emotional, legal or training services.

THE ROLE OF STUDENTS

“The role of students in careers as psychology , law Y medicine it will be for supervised internships, accompanied by professionals”, explained Pérez Castillo.

To provide the various services, there will be the support of multidisciplinary teams of expert professionals in these areas, under the coordination of the Direction of University Projection and the Faculties of Health Sciences , Humanities Y Legal Sciences and Social , It will also have the support of the Wally Dental Clinic and the León Ophthalmological Center.

NATIONAL PRESENCE

Coming soon the urls will extend the network Integral Landivarian Projection Centers in the departmental headquarters of Alta Verapaz and Zacapa. According to the Institutional Strategic Plan 2022-2030, it is expected that within eight years at least five of these centers will be operating throughout the national territory.