‘Centurion’ bets on Michael Fassbender as a surviving soldier in a landscape of terror

There is no one who has not felt it: coming home after a long day of work and falling on the sofa without knowing very well what to do to disconnect. Fortunately for many, the platforms of streaming they have catalogs each longer to choose from; but there is something that cannot be denied: watching a movie on television still has its charm. Letting television decide for you and surprise you with the proposal of the moment has its own, especially if you are open to all kinds of options.

It is addressed to them centurion (2010), the proposal that Cuatro broadcasts tonight from 22:45, starring Michael Fassbender in the role of a powerful centurion.

‘Centurion’ (2010). Third parties/Other sources

A film that sets the story in Brittany in the year 117 AD, one of the most complicated places in the conquest of the Roman Empire. There, a group of Roman soldiers fights for their lives after the legion is depleted following an attack by local guerrillas. The brave soldiers made up none other than the IX Legion, the most legendary for their courage and toughness, but things did not go as planned. Now there are only a few survivors, led by Quintus Dias (Fassbender) and under the command of the vigorous general Titus Flavius ​​Virilus (Dominic West) they have a mission: to resist until they reach the border, before the warrior hordes of the beast and vengeful wolf hunter named Etain (Olga Kurylenko) kills them all.







Movies and series







A perfect story for lovers of adventure, action and suspense; with spectacular sequences in the middle of natural settings that, for that alone, are well worth spending the 97 minutes it lasts sitting on the couch: Spectacularly rugged landscapes in white, gray, blue and green, relieved by beautiful touches of bright red during the scenes of fight and torture. The characters make up a story of excessive violence, with incessant persecution and perhaps too many beheadings; but it manages to hook the viewer with its combats and its clearly commercial approach.

‘Centurion’ (2010). Third parties/Other sources

Neil Marshall, author of the estimable The descent (2005), by the way one of the most beautiful and heartbreaking horror films of the beginning of the century; signs this story starring Michael Fassbender and Dominic West, both already seasoned in this type of adventure thanks to their participation in the bloody 300 (2007), which also recounted the odyssey of a group of proud soldiers fallen into disgrace, but this time they have the opportunity to focus on their role as survivors, rather than gaining glory from combat or showing off digitized abs.

A film worth seeing if only for its beautiful cinematography

A narrative in which both sides treat each other with great respect, without showing “bad guys” or “good guys” within the conquest, although it is clear that Fassbender is the hero of the story; and that will also fascinate horror lovers, thanks to its spectacular and dark cinematography.







Movies and series