CEO Kotick had known about sexual harassment for years, he himself would have committed it – Nerd4.life

According to a long article in the Wall Street Journal, not only the CEO of Activision Bobby Kotick he had known about sexual harassment occurred within the company, but he himself would have orders, then covering up the cases in a discreet way.

For example, the WSJ details the case of Dan Bunting, one of the leaders of Treyarch, a studio that deals with the Call of Duty series. Bunting was accused by an employee of harassment in 2017 after a night of drinking. Activision’s human resources department and other supervisors launched an internal investigation in 2019, then recommending his dismissal. It was Kotick who intervened in his defense, saving his chair.

An Activision spokesperson confirmed the Bunting case, adding however that in 2020 a ‘investigation entrusted to a third company, after which the company decided not to fire Bunting, but to punish him in other ways. Meanwhile, Bunting has left Treyarch, having been joined by the WSJ to comment on his case.

As for Kotick, according to reports, he too has been accused of mistreatment by several women, both inside and outside the workplace, and in some cases made sure to cover everything up as quickly and quietly as possible, according to people who know the facts and have seen some related documents.

In short, the Activision Blizzard case is swelling a lot, reaching the top of the company. Who knows what will happen in the next few weeks.