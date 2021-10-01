CEO of the Tehran Stock Exchange resigns after the discovery of Bitcoin miners in the basement

Ali Sahraee, CEO of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) since 2018, resigned after the discovery of facilities dedicated to the mining of cryptocurrencies inside the building.

According to a report by the Islamic Republic News Agency, Mahmoud Goudarzi will lead the market after Sahraee’s resignation. The change in leadership appears to be due to discovery of “a number of miners”In the basement of the Tehran Stock Exchange building, located in the Sa’adat Abad district.

The TSE initially denied the miners’ existence, stating that the equipment was part of a research project. However, Deputy Executive Director Beheshti-Sarsht later said the company should be held accountable for its actions.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced in May that Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency mining would be banned over the summer in an effort to reduce pressure on the country’s power grid. It is unclear when the authorities discovered the mining facilities during a “sudden inspection“of the TSE basement, but the activity was apparently still illegal until the last week of September.

During the ban, authorities conducted numerous raids against large and small cryptocurrency miners, seizing illegally operating hardware and fining families responsible for generating blocks. However, most of the raids have focused on abandoned factories, homes and small businesses – nothing as high-profile as Iran’s largest stock exchange.

The energy crisis in Iran has led to numerous blackouts: many politicians have blamed cryptocurrency mining for having absorbed excessive amounts of energy. However, an August report from the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade argues that such claims actually magnify the true extent of mining in the country.