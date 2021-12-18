CEO tells developers that with NFTs we are only at the beginning – Nerd4.life

The CEO of Ubisoft, Yves Guillemot, held a video question and answer session to reassure him developers of his company on NFT just introduced with Quartz in Ghost Recon Breakpoint in the form of exclusive skins (mostly serial numbers). According to him, we are only at the beginning and he then compared certain reactions to those he had against microtransactions and prize funds.

According to some of those who saw the session, Guillemot’s answers were far too vague and full of words such as “metaverse” and “web 3.0”, but lacking any concreteness. The meeting with Guillemot was not initially planned, but it became necessary after reactions to Quartz’s announcement, which worried more than some as they were for the most part very negative.

Indeed, why worry about the implementation in the world of video games of systems that are getting noticed above all for the wild financial speculation, for the devastating environmental impact and for the scams to the users?

To have been particularly vocal against Ubisoft’s decision were the developers of Breakpoint, who have seen all the efforts made to rehabilitate the game destroyed in one fell swoop, after the disastrous launch of 2019. huge resurgence of player hatred, which upset the team.

Guillemot stated that the reactions to Quartz were anticipated, like those he had for the DLC, the microtransactions and the prize funds. Like these systems, some of which are actually still much discussed, NFTs will be accepted over time. In fact, comparing NFTs to cash prizes and microtransactions, often considered a disguised form of gambling, doesn’t really support this new technology.

After all, when the developers pressed Guillemot asking him what new forms of gameplay will be introduced thanks to the NFTs, the boss was unable to answer, and then started talking about how new concepts such as that of the metaverse will allow players to build and sell virtual houses and to have more agency in the game creation process. In short, workers.

The game most cited by Guillemot during the session was Roblox, although he could not explain how Quartz approaches the Roblox Corporation platform. Some have also expressed concern that the model followed is that of a game accused of exploiting child labor. Other developers have worried that the introduction of a new form of microtransactions will take away other resources from game development, already plagued by having to integrate other forms of monetization.

A developer told Kotaku: “I want to make games that are fun and entertaining and I don’t see how this stuff goes that way. It’s just another way to milk the cow and make money.“In fact, video games now seem to have become secondary in video games.