Cepillín, the idol who died without fortune

There are times when success and fame end up taking a heavy toll. That was the sad case of Ricardo González, universally known as Cepillín, who began his career in his native Monterrey, became an idol (and a trademark) in the 70s and by the middle of the following decade he had to fight to work, he lost much of his fortune and could never fully recover it.

Cepillín at a TV Azteca event in 2019. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Many of us agree that the story of Cepillín’s rise to fame is worthy of a movie or a series (his children also think so, of course, and even in his lifetime they were already thinking of a proposal for a bioseries of those that are very fashionable), because it feels almost unreal, like a story, an adventure, one of those that he used to narrate in his TV program (which was broadcast on Televisa 45 years ago and still feels relevant, not old or expired, like other programs of the time).

Before being ‘El Payasito de la Tele’, Ricardo González was a dentist, and since children for some inexplicable reason usually cause panic, terror and anguish to visit the dentist, he had the idea of ​​painting his clown face to attend to their youngest patients (personally, I have doubts about the logic of such a dynamic, because if there is something that a large number of children have a phobia of, it is clowns, more than dentists, and now imagine a mix of the two: childhood trauma for sure, right? But it worked for him, surprisingly); Word soon spread, his clientele increased, and he ended up appearing on regional television.

It wouldn’t be long before the skinny, scrawny thirty-year-old with a wavy bob and a young wife on his arm arrived in the capital to become a veritable gold mine for forward-thinking entrepreneurs like Emilio ‘El Tigre’ Azcárraga Milmo, the magazine printer Anuar Maccise, the owners of the Ara toy chain (now defunct) and the Tootsie Pop candy brand dealers in Mexico.

You will say, what do those sharks in the industry have to do with the little clown? Well, a lot: all of them were instrumental in turning Cepillín into a true phenomenon of popularity that, at the time, even Chespirito and ‘El Chavo del 8’ overshadowed him (in fact, Carlos ‘Kiko’ Villagrán says that Roberto Gómez Bolaños did not like Cepillín at all and that he considered it vulgar and not competition (which in the long run turned out to be true) for some time.

And it is that between 1977 and 1980, Cepillín was everywhere in an unprecedented way: there were Cepillín comics, coloring books, obviously LP records —everyone who grew up in the 70s or 80s perfectly remembers that song from ‘La Feria de Cepillín’, which should be listened to very carefully, because the singsong and falsetto voice can remain engraved in one’s head for days on end—, board games, dolls (both ‘pirate’ plastic, and fine vinyl figures authorized), sweets, cookies, tops, bearings, balls, costumes and a very long etcetera.

What’s more, it could be said that, after John Travolta -then on the cusp of fame for the almost simultaneous premieres in Mexico of ‘Saturday Night Fever’ and ‘Vaselina’ with Olivia Newton John- Cepillín was the man who adorned the most walls in houses throughout the republic. However, fame is not made (for better or worse) to last and after a famous scuffle with Azcárraga, which triggered the fall from grace of the money makers, and the long, long, long decline, of Cepillín, who paid dearly for his fame and his desire to be independent.

Already towards the end of his life, in March 2021, the fortune of the comedian, who had invested in productions, in his own album and in other ventures that did not prosper, had dwindled and he worked a lot at one stage of his life in the that he should be enjoying the tranquility of retirement; he thus lent himself to all kinds of projects, even the permanent ‘Comic Tenorio’; but it was not the same: now there was an aura of sadness and desperation in the clown and that atrophied the previous magic that he had had with so much spark.

On February 27, 2021, he was hospitalized due to back pain that required spinal surgery; Eight days later, his family reported that he had been intubated and placed in an induced coma as a result of complications from the operation, during which metastatic cancer was detected. It was thus that on March 8, 2021, his family publicly reported his death as a result of complications in his recovery.

His legacy remains: Cepillín’s original toys and records are highly valued on the Internet, considered collector’s items.

Ricardo Gonzalez Jr. at his father’s funeral on March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

His children, Roberto, Aydée and Ricardo (who has been introduced as ‘Cepillín Jr.’ are, together with his only wife, Aidée, who married him in 1976, the guardians of that legend that was the iconic comedian, and although They have many plans in this regard, between the crisis due to the pandemic and other delays, they have had to postpone them, but without a doubt they plan to continue this tradition and why not, perhaps return it to the splendor it once had, for the new generations.

