Ceravolo and Jelenic punish the bianconeri

Juventus U23 hosted by Padova on the fourteenth matchday of Serie C 2021/22: summary, moviola, scoreboard, result and live news

There Juventus U23 falls against the Padua in the recovery of the fourteenth matchday of Serie C. Bianconeri with many regrets after a first half played at very high levels, in which only the goal was missed. Veneti cynical in passing ahead with Ceravolo at 45 ‘, then in the second half to close it with Jelenic.

Padova Juventus U23 2-0: summary and slow motion

1 ′ Kick-off whistle – Started Padova Juventus U23.

6 ′ Ronaldo punishment – Ronaldo in the area, with the deviation of Miretti which almost surprised Israel.

7 ‘Ceravolo header – Extends the attacker’s trajectory with his header, sending over the crossbar.

10 ‘Rescue Stramaccioni – Ronaldo verticalizes for Chiricò who runs away from Barbieri and enters the area. Stopped at the moment by Stramaccioni’s save.

15 ′ Aké opportunity – Palumbo’s punishment at the near post for Aké who goes from heel. They save Donnarumma first and then the defense on the line.

17 ‘Sekulov shot – Brave conclusion of the number 7 that does not frame the mirror.

21 ′ Ceravolo shot – Israel is scared by Ceravolo’s long shot. Luckily for him, the ball comes out by a whisker.

23 ′ Zuelli shot – Antonio Donnarumma’s gloves are needed to repel Zuelli’s conclusion from the edge.

26 ′ Cudrig opportunity – The attacker takes advantage of an error by Padova and flies towards the area. Ball on the left and powerful shot that touches the post.

29 ‘Terrani shot – Work a good ball from the outside of the Venetians, returning to the right and then kicking at the near post. Lock to the ground Israel.

38 ′ Leo occasion – From inactive ball, the right back resolves a scrum inside the area. Donnarumma careful in blocking the ground.

40 ‘Sekulov cross – Personal action of the 2002 class, which sows opponents in dribbling and kicks in the area. His attempt goes out on the crossbar.

45 ‘+ 1’ Goal Ceravolo – Verticalization of Chiricò for Ceravolo, who takes time and space from Stramaccioni and diagonally, from a tight angle, beats Israel.

48 ′ Chiricò opportunity – Chiricò’s cross-shot on which Israel puts gloves on.

54 ′ Occasion Of The Tin – Padova is devoured by the doubling, with Della Latta who from two steps fails to turn a cross from the right into the goal.

70 ‘Gol Jelenic – The winger exchanges with Ceravolo, then lets off a very violent right that gets stuck under the crossbar.

75 ′ Santini shot – Poisonous low-lying ground, over which Israel is keeping good guard.

79 ′ Ronaldo shot – Israel again to say no to Padova, this time to Ronaldo’s long-range shot.

90 ‘Palumbo shot – Palumbo’s shot from distance goes out over the crossbar.

Best of the match Juve: Sekulov REPORT CARDS

Padova Juventus U23 2-0: result and match report

Networks: 45 ‘+ 1’ Ceravolo, 70 ‘Jelenic

Padua (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Kirwan (46 ‘Germano), Pelagatti, Monaco, Curcio (35’ Gasbarro); Busellato (89 ′ Vasic), Ronaldo, Della Latta; Chiricò (58 ′ Santini), Ceravolo, Terrani (46 ′ Jelenic). Annex Pavanel. Available. Vannucchi, Biasci, Cissé, Ajeti, Settembrini, Bifulco, Ejesi

Juventus U23 (4-3-2-1): Israel; Leo, Poli (86 ′ Fiumanò), Stramaccioni, Barbieri; Zuelli, Palumbo, Miretti (70 ‘Compagnon); Akè (86 ′ Pecorino), Sekulov (63 ′ Brighenti); Cudrig (63 ‘From Graca). Annex Zauli. Available. Daffara, Anzolin, Leone

Referee: Viytyuk of Ancona

Ammonites: 8 ′ Poli, 14 ′ Kirwan, 54 ′ Pelagatti, 57 ′ Ronaldo, 60 ′ Leo, 74 ′ Zuelli