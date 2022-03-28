ceremony, nominees, winners and more up to the minute

Reece Feldman, 23, is making one of his dreams come true at the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

The Oscars are opening their arms to TikTok stars to help build excitement around Hollywood’s biggest night and boost the show’s ratings among younger viewers. This year they partnered with 24 TikTok stars, including Feldman, Emily Uribe and Juju Green, who will go behind the scenes and conduct celebrity interviews, said Meryl Johnson, the Academy’s vice president of digital marketing.

Until recently, Feldman had no idea that his TikTok account, which focuses on the film industry and has more than 23 million views. likeshad caught the attention of Hollywood heavyweights.

As a production assistant, Feldman posts videos of televisions and movie sets under the TikTok handle @guywithamoviecamera for his more than 619,000 followers. One of his most popular posts shows him preparing for a table read on the set of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

“There’s nothing I enjoy more than talking about movies. I love telling stories,” says Feldman.