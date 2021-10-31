CERESOLE REALE – With the Ferrari Sf90 Stradale to Colle del Nivolet

REAL CERESOLE – Another special guest visited Ceresole Reale. And what a guest! Immortalized by the cameras of “Drive Up”, the Mediaset broadcast aired today, Saturday 30 October 2021, a Ferrari Sf90 Stradale plowed through the streets of the Alpine pearl, even traveling on the dam and then taking the provincial road that leads to Serrù, Agnel and the Colle del Nivolet.

A test drive for the Mediaset broadcast that (once again) highlighted the beauty of a corner of Canavese, embellished by the presence of the Gran Paradiso National Park. A corner of our territory that is now a real symbol, recognized far beyond the regional borders. It is no coincidence that Nutella also rewarded him with limited edition jars (link below).

The Ferrari Sf90 Stradale is the latest jewel (in chronological order) made by the Maranello house. «The name itself collects the true meaning of what has been achieved in terms of performance – explain the manufacturer – the reference to the Formula 1 car underlines the close link that has always existed between the world of racing and road cars. The SF90 Stradale, the most advanced expression of the technology developed in Maranello, is the demonstration of how the knowledge acquired through competitions has found immediate application on a production Ferrari car ».

340 kilometers per hour of maximum speed. From 0 to 100 in 2.5 seconds. From 0 to 200 in 6.7 seconds …

CLICK HERE to see the Drive Up service (external link not active via App).