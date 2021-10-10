Cernobbio, George Clooney and Amal celebrate the 4th of July: romantic dinner at the restaurant

Cernobbio (Como), 6 July 2021 – It is not the first 4 July that George Clooney chooses to celebrate on Lake Como, but this year the party had a completely different flavor after more than a year of absence due to Covid. Like this George and Amal who have returned to Villa Oleandra for a month now together with their twins, for theIndependence Day they decided to indulge in one romantic evening at one of their favorite restaurants, just a few minutes’ drive from home.

Together with a fish-based dinner, the couple, in love more than ever, enjoyed the splendid view of the first basin of the lake from above, accompanied by the vision of the fireworks that some hotels and some private villas have wanted to offer their US guests. In short, a tradition respected for George and a lady who at the end posed for a souvenir photo with the staff.

George Clooney and wife Amal are arrived on the lake in late May, after a year of absence due to a pandemic, settling, as usual, at Villa Oleandra. The Hollywood star had a great desire to see his beloved lake again, at least judging by the calendar since in recent years his arrival was never before the beginning of June.









On the day of arrival, the entrance to the village was quiet, in full Clooney style, but the passage shortly after 13 procession of dark cars and SUVs who entered through the gate of Villa Oleandra did not escape. The signs of his return had already been sensed in the days immediately preceding the couple’s landing in Italy, with the reopening of the large windows of the villa and the cleaning of the garden and swimming pool which are usually the signal of the next return of the landlord. .

“George Clooney is back in town and we are very happy to be able to welcome him – he confirmed on the occasion the mayor Roberto Pozzi – If he missed Laglio and the lake, we can say that we missed him. We can only wish him a pleasant holiday, certainly for our community and probably also for the whole Lario. his return is an excellent omen for the next tourist season that is almost upon us “.

Nothing or almost nothing can disturb the tranquility of “King George” on his lake. an ordinance which prohibits the navigation of all boats pushed with an engine over 3 horsepower within 150 meters from the coast, while jet skis and water skiing are allowed only over 300 meters. Forbidden also take pictures at the address of the villa.

