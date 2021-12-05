The incident on the set of Rust visibly shocked the world of cinema and opened a great debate regarding the use of weapons on the set. There was one among those who wanted to talk about this sad story George Clooney but apparently, his words were poorly digested by Alec Baldwin.

The winner of the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2006 stressed that the attention in these cases is never too much and that you need to check the weapons multiple times before shooting any scene. He himself takes care of taking a look at the guns that are given to him on the set, just to avoid such tragedies from happening.

Alec Baldwin after expressing all his grief over Halyna Hutchins’ death, made it clear that the words of some of his colleagues certainly did not help in such a complex moment and that he himself had to deal with many weapons during his career.

“Well, there have been many people who have found it necessary to contribute some comments to the situation, but it is evident that certain comments certainly do not help. At all. If your protocol is to check the gun every time, well, good for you. I’ve probably handled guns just as much as any other actor in films in my career. Again, shooting or getting shot by someone is something that happens very often on set. And at that moment, I had a protocol, and up until now it has never bothered me. “

In short, beyond this terrible tragedy, the controversy does not stop. A very sad story in every sense.