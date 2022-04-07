certificates were delivered to 6 new family doctors

The six professionals are already in service and have completed the three-year course of specific training in general medicine.

Andrea Pezzani, Sandra Elizabeth Gutierrez, Chiara Pozzi, Camilla Mandatori, Francesco Trisoldi and Erika Lusardi.

These are the six new family doctors who today, Wednesday 6 April, received the certificate of the final exam of the three-year course of specific training in general medicine of the three-year period 2018/2021.

During the morning, the doctors discussed the final thesis.

After graduating in Medicine and Surgery, they chose to continue their training and professional path in the field of territorial medicine and primary care, passing the competition that was held in 2018.

Family doctors: the training course

The three-year training course in general medicine, organized and managed by the Usl company of the Aosta Valley, was divided into theoretical didactic activities – carried out at the Piedmontese school – and practical didactic activities that take place both at the company’s hospitals. same, and in the offices of primary care tutor doctors present on the regional territory.

The training included 4,800 hours, two thirds of which were aimed at training activities of a practical nature.

In support of the three-year course, in addition to a scholarship provided by the Ministry of Health, equal to 11,603 euros per year, the Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, pursuant to Regional Law 11/2017, supplements the scholarship for those who request it national with a regional scholarship for an annual amount of 13,397 euros.

In photo, from the left, Andrea Pezzani, Sandra Elisabeth Gutierrez, Chiara Pozzi, Camilla Mandatori, Francesco Trisoldi And Erika Lusardi.

