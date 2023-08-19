Cervical cancer detection program had 70% follow-up

The Cervical Cancer Prevention and Early Detection Program in Castilla y León closed the first semester of 2023 with a participation of 70.14% in the health sector of León and 62.18 5 in El Bierzo, after 11,025 participation letters were sent.

The response rate of this screening, which established a new strategy by introducing the determination of human papilloma virus (HPV) in 2008, was 53.72 5 in León and 69.41 5 in 2022, according to data provided by the EFE Regional Health Service.

Screening via Pap smear every three years or five years in the case of women over the age of 35 to detect HPV infection, subtypes 16 and 18 of cervical cancer or cervicitis, a type are responsible for the majority of cases of neoplasms. It occurs without any symptoms and is responsible for half a dozen deaths per year in the province.

Human papillomavirus is currently the most frequent sexually transmitted disease and despite the fact that the incidence of human papillomavirus is higher in women under 30 years of age, recurrence of infectious disease in this pathology occurs after menopause.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends vaccinating all pre-adolescent girls between the ages of 9 and 14, as vaccines are only effective before a person is exposed to the virus.

In the event of a tumor, early detection is the best guarantee for increasing survival, curing it. At the end of 2021, fundamental changes were incorporated: thus, screening from event-based to opportunistic (on demand) to population-based.

