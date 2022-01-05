CES 2022: all the announcements from NVIDIA and the first information on the monstrous GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

The opening event of Nvidia at CES 2022 has disregarded the hopes for the presentation of the Hopper architecture, but it did not make us lack greedy news for the gaming segment starting from the powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition which completes the GeForce RTX 3000 Ti series by becoming the new flagship of the Ampere series. In addition, the company has strengthened its offer in the mobile sector, with the new ones Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti for laptops which show off new Max-Q technologies with enhanced optimization and a significantly higher power than previous models, with a net increase in terms of CUDA core which in the case of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti promises to significantly raise the bar of performance in the scope of gaming laptops. Finally, Nvidia unveiled the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, a $ 259 card that will replace existing low-end models starting January 27. We will therefore see the GeForce GTX disappear, giving way to an entire lineup composed only of GeForce RTX, finally promoting ray tracing and DLSS to true universal standards, at least in the case of Nvidia cards.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: a new queen GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition, massive and capable of up to 40 TFLOP of power for shaders Protagonist of various rumors that have followed one another in recent weeks, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition, also based on Ampere architecture, is finally a reality. And it is a reality that further raises the bar of performance thanks to the GA102 chip at full power, with all its 10752 CUDA core active that correspond to 2.44% more than the endowment of the already powerful Nvidia RTX 3090. But the actual performance increase should be decidedly higher thanks to the increase in frequencies and thanks to the increase of RT core and Tensor core, those respectively responsible for accelerating ray tracing and deep learning calculations. THE 24 GB of memory they are still GDDR6X type, with 384-bit bus, but in the case of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 We are talking about 2 GB memory modules, presumably from Micron, pushed to a speed of 21 Gbps. We are therefore talking about 7.7% more than the 19.5 Gbps of the non-Ti version, all obviously in function of much higher clocks also for the GPU. The base clock reaches 1560 MHz, exceeding the 1400 MHz of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 by 12%, while the boost clock goes from 1700 to 1860, with an increase of 10%. Of course, it is good to remember that, in practice, the GeForce RTX 3090 is designed to work at higher frequencies than those reported by the specifications, like any other latest generation Nvidia card, but there is a clue that suggests maximum limits well higher for this model, equipped with a new one 450 W power supply which also required the implementation of a new proprietary 16-pin connector versus the 12-pin of the base model. In addition, to suggest significant overclocking margins, there is also the recommended power for the power supply which goes from 750 to 1000 W. No visible changes, however, regarding the design of the Founders Edition. The format remains three slots and the formula is the one we know well, with a fan on each side of the GPU and an avalanche of radiators that should guarantee more than acceptable temperatures in combination with the bulky chassis that we know well. Instead, the price will be different, which will be communicated together with other details a end of month but which we can assume is destined to be particularly high, given the nature of the card. Furthermore, we are already taking into account the speculation on custom models, presumably equipped with three 8-pin auxiliary connectors, which will still be popular due to lower temperatures and more slender designs.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti raise the bar even in the mobile environment Gaming laptops are preparing for a new performance leap with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Also there Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti it’s a new top-of-the-range model, in this case for laptops, but it doesn’t just raise the performance bar a notch. In this case we are talking about very important performance increases given the net increase in CUDA cores that go from the 6144 of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop to 7424. We are talking about a leap of almost 21 percentage points for a GPU that will hit the market in the coming months on an avalanche of CPU-equipped gaming laptops Next generation Intel and AMD. As for memory we speak of 16 GB of GDDR6 with 256-bit bus at the service of the GA103 chip designed, like that of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 for laptops, to get to squeeze 150 W of current in boost. It therefore promises consistent performance that we expect to make a major leap in 1080, where the new CPUs can make an important contribution. We are therefore talking about laptops designed to also take advantage of the options with FHD screens from 300 and over MHz that will be part of the lineup of many manufacturers determined to leverage the desire for speed of competitive players. But while the CPU weighs relative to higher resolutions, the GPU power boost promises a substantial change even in 4K, where the mobile GeForce RTX 3080 can give some satisfaction but must give up in the face of heavier titles. Titles that should be much more digestible with a card that claims a power comparable to that of a GeForce Titan RTX, obviously desktop. Important numbers, undoubtedly far higher than those we expect from NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, an option that may not be ideal to combine with a 4K screen, perhaps OLED. But even in this case we are talking about an important leap in performance. According to Nvidia, in fact, the GPU is able to guarantee one power 7x more than a GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER for laptops. Of course, it remains to be seen in what context, not long before we can verify all the statements. The first laptops to equip the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will arrive in February, in the first case with starting prices starting at $ 2499 and in the second case at $ 1499, to underline the net difference between the two cards. In both cases, however, we will be able to count on the new ones 4th generation Max-Q technologies which include a low-level framework for the optimization of AMD and Intel CPUs, the Rapid Core Scaling that allows you to push to the maximum only the cores most useful for a specific task and the Battery Boost 2.0 that exploiting the AI ​​promises net improvements in distribution of iGPU, discrete GPU and CPU workloads, with the promise of an increase in autonomy up to 70%.