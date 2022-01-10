CES 2022: among the TP-Link innovations for the network there is a router that automatically rotates the antennas | CES 2022

At CES 2022 TP-Link brought noteworthy news, starting with Archer AXE200 Omni Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E, a router that aims to meet the needs of the most advanced users and that has achieved recognition CES 2022 Innovation Awards. Also unveiled Deco XE200, Tri-Band mesh system that leverages artificial intelligence, EasyMesh to create mesh networks using the devices already present in the house e Tapo Smart Actions, an ecosystem for the smart home.

Archer AXE200 Omni Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E, the router with rotating antennas

Other than the rotating blades of Grendizer: the router Archer AXE200 Omni Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E it is able to automatically rotate the antennas so as to always guarantee maximum wireless performance. This is its most curious and innovative peculiarity, but the other features are no less: it supports the 6 GHz band to guarantee a theoretical maximum wireless speed up to 11 Gbps and also includes a 10 GbE Ethernet port, as well as a 2.5 GbE WAN / LAN connection.

All the news of TP-Link for mesh networks

TP-Link is focusing heavily on mesh technology and announced at CES Deco XE200, a router that offers (theoretical) speed up to 11 Gbps and allows you to connect up to 200 devices, so as to be able to cover very large areas. The wired part offers a 10 Gbps Ethernet port, as well as two classic Gigabit ports. To ensure maximum performance, this model integrates Mesh technology AI-Driven, which adapts the signal based on how Wi-Fi is used.

The antennas are also present at CES Smart Deco, to enhance the wireless signal and adjust the signal based on 256 different patterns, so as to offer better coverage.

Technology also presented EasyMesh, which allows users to create a mesh network without replacing existing devices in the home, ensuring coverage in every corner.

The smart home according to TP-Link

Tapo is TP-Link’s range of IoT devices for home automation, which includes smart sockets, switches, smart bulbs and surveillance cameras for indoors and outdoors. The system was presented at the Las Vegas fair Tapo Smart Actions, which allows you to orchestrate IoT devices and create scenes that can be activated at specific times or when motion is detected.