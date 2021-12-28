CES 2022 at risk: many of the Biggest will not participate, what should we expect?

The 2022 edition of the CES to be held in Las Vegas risks major failures by major technology companies

True lovers of technology and innovation know well how much the International Consumer Electronics Show is a fundamental event that dictates the laws of the sector. Big Tech companies, but also start-up companies, cannot fail to seize the opportunity to compete with a stage with a global reach. Able to make their products even more interesting and attractive from a commercial point of view.

We’ve been talking about it for months. And companies are preparing very carefully to launch their most interesting products and the news that will await us in the coming months. However, important absences will undermine the success of this activity.

The decision not to participate in the presentations was determined by the dissemination of various reports relating to the diffusion data of Covid. Based on what emerged, we would be faced with a particularly delicate situation relating to the trend of growing infections.

CES 2022 in Las Vegas this year will be more digital than physical

So after the declarations of non-adhesion by Lenovo, T-Mobile, Amazon, as well as Half, GM, Intel, Twitter and Google, here come those of the main guest. A Microsoft spokesperson, in a statement sent by e-mail, would have let the organizers know that the company does not intend to participate in presence, wanting to go and protect the health of its resources.

This ultimately came as a major blow to CES. In fact, the Redmond company has always represented the unofficial face of the show, and its absence has a significant weight on the success of the program. Despite the reassurances of the organizers, who promise the request to exhibit the vaccination certificate as well as the possibility of carrying out rapid tests on site, the worries do not seem to be curbed.

In fact, a press release has been issued in which it can be read that 42 realities would leave the stage of the event. Therefore a particularly sad edition, but one that makes us reflect on how to participate in this type of event.