CES 2022, electric and autonomous driving in the future GM

Not just smartphones, smart TVs and the Internet of Things. The car are among the great protagonists of CES 2022 in Las Vegas (acronym for Consumer Electronic Show). In fact, several producers took advantage of the stage of the largest fair in the world dedicated to innovation to present the latest news in terms of power units, functionality and hi-tech tools.

General Motors, for example, arrived in Nevada with a load of novelties… electrified. The US manufacturer has in fact unveiled the next models made on the Ultium proprietary platform, presented to the press in March 2020 and designed to accommodate battery packs from 50 to 200 kWh, capable of guaranteeing a range far exceeding 600 km with a single charge. An extremely versatile platform, which can be used to create vehicles of the most varied dimensions.

GM, the new full electric models protagonists of CES 2022

An example of this are the three models presented by Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, during the press conference organized to coincide with the first day of CES 2022. Starting from 2023, the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup (the old version is available in Italy from the beginning of 2021) and the two SUVs (the first smaller, the second larger) Chevrolet Equinox EV and Chevrolet Blazer EV. A car line that allows the US manufacturer to oversee the fastest growing segments and establish the foundations for dominance in the US electric car market.

In addition, General Motors has unveiled the development strategy in the segment of commercial vehicles and full electric work vehicles. A strategy based on the couple BrightDrop EV600 (medium sized transport van) e Chevrolet Silverado EV (the pick-up already mentioned) and which has already attracted the attention of the major transport and delivery companies. FedEX and Wallmart, for example, have already ordered their fleet of electric vans, while Qanta and Enterprise have focused on the electric pickup.

Super Cruise and Ultra Cruise, autonomous driving according to General Motors

The innovations presented by GM at CES 2022 are not “limited” only to new car and commercial vehicle models. The US manufacturer will be the first to use the Snapdragon Ride platform Qualcomm, which will further enhance the self-driving and assisted driving capabilities of General Motors Group vehicles. The hardware platform is equipped with a computing power of hundreds of PCs but, at the same time, occupies a very small space: as GM points out, the “electronic brain” will occupy just the space of two laptops each on the ‘ other.

To manage all this power will be a software specially made by engineers and developers of General Motors. In this way, the assisted driving technology is autonomous “Cruise”(Already available in various versions on various models of the GM range) will take a further step forward. The arrival point is represented by the Ultra Cruise platform but already from 2022 the Super Cruise will be available on over 22 models of the various General Motors brands.

There Ultra Cruise, which will go into production starting in 2023, promises to bring fully autonomous driving to US roads. In this way, those in the front row will only have to enter the destination and enjoy the journey.