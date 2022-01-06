Ces 2022: from Intel the “fastest ever” notebook chip

Listen to the audio version of the article

Fifty twelfth generation processors, of which 28 intended for laptops and the remaining 22 designed for desktop units, which will form the basis of the computers of the immediate future for gaming and creatives and those aimed at the business and consumer world and IoT applications. Despite the anything but exciting climate of this edition halfway between physical and virtual of the Consumer Electronics Show, Intel in Las Vegas has played the doubling and put on the plate of ads a battery of products in which the flagship is the top Core i9-12900HK range, the fastest notebook chip of all time compared to comparison tests with the Amd Ryzen 9 5900HX and Apple M1 Max systems.

Clock speed up to 5 GHz

A new leap forward in performance, therefore, aimed at satisfying any computing need and giving the go-ahead, as Gregory Bryant, executive Vp and general manager of the Client Computing Group also remarked in a note, “to new computing experiences”. The new generation Core processors exploit a mix of proprietary technologies for the intelligent management of priorities in workloads and come with a technical background that includes clock frequencies up to 5 GHz and up to 14 micro-brains (cores) working simultaneously. In Intel they are not surprisingly convinced that the H series is the best mobile gaming platform in the world (with gameplay up to 28% faster than the competition) and among the most gifted ever in 3D rendering, by virtue of performance up to 43% higher than the previous generation of processors.

Wi-Fi connectivity 6

It is integrated and support for Thunderbolt 4 technology to ensure data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps are two other prerogatives of the Core i9-12900HK, whose availability is confirmed starting in February. More intelligence for Intel Evo The launch of the processors ” Core i “of the twelfth generation also brings with it a series of updates to the Evo platform for notebooks and other mobile formats and in this sense there will be over a hundred devices based on these processors that will debut on the market in the first half of 2022, including some models with folding displays. What makes the difference in this new version, as confirmed by Intel, is a new series of system requirements called “intelligent collaboration” that promise an improved user experience (thanks to artificial intelligence) when collaborating via pc via app of videoconferencing.