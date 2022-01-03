Ces 2022, Samsung presents the remote control that recharges with the wifi waves – Corriere.it

from Michela Rovelli

It’s called EcoRemote and one of the many innovations that Samsung will bring to Ces in Las Vegas

Ces is certainly the right place to bring the best innovations and trends for the coming year. The Las Vegas fair, despite the difficulties due to the pandemic, was chosen in particular by Samsung as a showcase for the new line of televisions. And, among the many announcements, a little big innovation appears. Designed for energy saving And attention to the environment. Is called EcoRemote and a remote control actually launched last edition, at Ces 2021, but which this year is equipped with an interesting feature. If already the previous model could be recharged with solar energy, now the update provides a completely new charging system: through the waves of the home wifi router.

The remote control is always charged EcoRemote now capable of exploit the radio waves of the router and convert them into energy. An innovative charging system that works well with low power devices. Just like a remote control. There is also the possibility of using the external or internal light for charging, or the USB-C input. The intention here, as in the case of the previous model, is that of discard the batteries. According to an estimate by Samsung itself, the transformation of remote controls towards innovative charging systems would make it possible to avoid 99 million batteries that have expired within 7 years.

The new microLed TVs The new line of smart TVs that Samsung will present at CES actually has many other innovations. Behind it lies the Screens everywhere, Screens for All philosophy, that is the desire to create the screen suitable for every need. The range of televisions in the microLED. These displays, consisting of millions of micrometric LEDs, creating a very high quality image depth, they now show up not just in the whopping 110 inches. Samsung also proposes two smaller cuts – although still designed for large environments – 101 and 89 inches. Not only the measures, but also the prices in this case are not for everyone. At the moment I only know that of the 110-inch, equal to 130 thousand euros. These TVs are also equipped with MultiView, which allows you to view content from four different sources at the same time and to Dolby Atmos for audio. And then there is theArt Mode, or rather the possibility of using the screen to recreate an art gallery at home, displaying one’s favorite works.

NFT and gaming Another innovation is also focusing on the passion for art, which is integrated into the Samsung Smart TVs and which will be among the protagonists of the Ces in Las Vegas. The company tells of the arrival of a platform for the distribution and purchase of NFTs, the most talked about technology in 2021. Based on the Blockchain, it allows you to sell digital works through a non-fungible token. And according to Samsung, the right device – especially when it comes to digital artwork – is the TV. Be it MicroLed, Neo QLed or The Frame model, born with the idea of ​​using the living room screen also as a frame for paintings. Little is known about how it works. What is declared will be the world’s first TV screen based NFT aggregator and catalog, an innovative platform that allows you to browse, buy and view your favorite art – all in one place. The Samsung Smart TVs are then equipped with a new Smart Hub, whose innovations are designed especially for video game enthusiasts: it is called Samsung Gaming Hub and allows users to take advantage of the streaming games by accessing the libraries of the Nvidia GeForce Now, Stadia and Utomik platforms. But, they assure us, this is just the beginning.